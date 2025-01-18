3 Broncos players on offense who are on the roster hot seat heading into 2025

As the Denver Broncos head into 2025, the foundation of the team is stronger than it has been in a long time. The team seems to have their quarterback issue figured out, but the rest of the roster still has some questions.

Most notably, on the offense, the Broncos' skills positions could be one of their bigger focuses heading into free agency and the 2025 Draft. A few Broncos could find themselves on the hot seat and looking for new work next year.

3 offensive players entering the offseason on the hot seat for the Broncos

1) WR Troy Franklin

Former Oregon standout Troy Franklin came to Denver with plenty of hope and optimism around a pairing of him and his former collegiate teammate Bo Nix to lead the Broncos into the future. While Nix figures to be one of the two offensive rookie of the year finalists and now a top quarterback in the AFC, Franklin might find himself on the roster bubble.

The rookie hauled in just 263 yards with a pair of scores. He ended up being the 6th leading receiver in Denver, slotting in behind Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Despite his 6th most receiving yards, he was targeted the 4th most. He had drop problems, issues with routes, and had an all-around rough rookie year. If better opportunities present themselves, this could be an expandable roster spot for Denver

2) TE Adam Trautman

Trautman has been Denver's "starting tight end" for two years now after following Sean Payton to town. He ended up with just 13 receptions and 188 total yards. His role in the offense decreased from last year, and the Broncos need offensive production from the tight end badly. Denver figures to overhaul much of that position this spring, and it might be safe to assume two of Trautman, Nate Adkins, and Lucas Krull are not back in Denver next year.

Cutting Trautman saves Denver $2.5 million against the cap, which is not an insignificant amount of money. Most importantly, Denver likely needs to add at least two more tight ends. Krull and Adkins both have shown their value on offense and have packages where they become valuable weapons. As for Trautman, it is hard to envision a scenario where he has a role in Denver next year. His saving grace is that he is a strong run blocker, despite the Broncos running back room being a major mess and mistake this year

3) G Ben Powers

Powers would be a surprise cut, but in a league that is driven by a salary cap, it could happen. In his two years in Denver, he has been a steady starter that has produced well. The Broncos' offensive line remains one of football's best, but also the most expensive. Losing Powers would be a tough pill to swallow, but it would not be the end of the world.

The major appeal to moving on from the guard would be his salary relief with a post-June 1 cut. Cutting him after the first of June saves $12 million, which would help Denver navigate the second year of their Russell Wilson dead-cap situation.