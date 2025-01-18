The Denver Broncos have outplayed the Chiefs in their last three games. Could these three players help Denver leapfrog KC in the 2025 season? The Kansas City Chiefs look to win their third Super Bowl in a row, which has never been done before. The Denver Broncos have beaten the Chiefs two of the last three times they have played.

And including their Week 10 loss at Arrowhead, Denver has outplayed KC in three-straight contests. The team may not be as far off as you think, and their encouraging 2024 season is proof of that. Could one of these three players help the Broncos surpass the Chiefs in the 2025 season?

3 players who could help the Broncos surpass the Chiefs in 2025 season

Garrett Wilson (via trade)

Garrett Wilson is exactly the type of wide receiver that the Denver Broncos are missing. He is a 'z' receiver who can win with his route-running, and can win on some of the underneath routes. Wilson would feast in the Denver Broncos' offense and could request a trade from the New York Jets depending on that the team decides to do with Aaron Rodgers.

He's got three 1,000-yard seasons over the first three years of his NFL career.

Tyler Warren (NFL Draft)

Arguably the best tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft, Tyler Warren might actually be more of a need for this team than another wide receiver. Warren is a pretty well-rounded player at the position, which is huge for transitioning into the NFL at this position.

He can block. He can catch. He can do it all. The Denver Broncos have missed a dynamic playmaker at the TE position for years now. Heck, he may be so coveted that the Broncos could be forced to trade up for his services.

We have seen just how valuable Travis Kelce has been to the Kansas City Chiefs for years now. It's time the Broncos get their own dynamic tight end.

Ashton Jeanty (NFL Draft)

Unquestionably the best running back in a deep RB class, Ashton Jeanty might be another player that the Broncos would have to trade up for in the 2025 NFL Draft. You have to wonder just how much better this offense would get if they had a bellcow RB, or, simply put, a 'good' running back on the roster.

Denver and KC both play in cold-weather cities, and Denver adding Jeanty to the backfield could give them a huge advantage in the running game. They could extend more drives and keep the Chiefs' offense off the field, which is a great way to beat them.

The Broncos might not want to invest a first-round pick into the RB spot, but Jeanty is very good and would take the team's offense to the next level.