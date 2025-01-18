The Denver Broncos have obvious needs for the 2025 NFL Draft, and they could use their first-round pick on one of these three positions. If nothing else, it's good that Denver has some of the most important needs like QB settled. Their needs heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason are obvious, so the hope here is that the crafty duo of Sean Payton and George Paton can get them filled.

The 2025 NFL Draft is actually deep at certain position classes that the Broncos may covet, which is awesome for them. And for the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, they will have their own first and second-round pick, which comes at a perfect time.

Could they use their first-round pick on one of these three positions?

3 logical positions Broncos could target in first round of 2025 NFL Draft

Tight End

The two obvious picks here would be one of Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland, the two best tight ends in a very deep TE draft. Denver getting a dynamic player at this position may actually be their most urgent offensive line.

There aren't a ton of dynamic tight ends in the NFL, and aren't as many at TE as there are at RB or WR, so that could make it more likely that the Broncos use their top pick on a tight end. They might actually have to trade up to land one of them, though.

Wide Receiver

The two wide receivers that come to mind in the first round for the Denver Broncos are Luther Burden and Emeka Egbuka. Matthew Golden may also rise up the draft boards as well. Denver needs a 'z' player who can fit with Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. Sutton is the 'x' receiver and Mims is the shifty gadget player.

The team is missing a true Z player, so they could look to the first round. Emeka Egbuka may actually be the best first-round fit for the Denver Broncos. He would be a home-run selection for this team.

Defensive Tackle

A name like Kenneth Grant could stick out for the Denver Broncos in the first round. Defensive tackle is an underrated need for Denver in round one. DJ Jones is a free agent, and the team did seem to be quite soft up the middle of the defense. Jones is a good player, but he is undersized and plays less than half the snaps.

The Broncos need to find a more complete defensive tackle. One who is simply bigger also helps, too. The team will also see Malcolm Roach enter the last year of his contract in 2025. This is a hidden need and one Denver should strongly consider in the first round. They are strong in the trenches on both sides of the ball. And they should continue to strive for that.