The Denver Broncos had a ton of good players in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's power-rank the 10 best here. The 2025 NFL Season is shaping up to be a great one for the Broncos if they are able to build on their success in 2024. Much of the reason why they were successful this year was because of player development, especially with some of the players they have recently drafted.

Denver can now get aggressive in free agency and in the NFL Draft to bring in the necessary talent to take this team into the next tier. Right now, they are a good, playoff-caliber team. They have to ascend into that 'very good' tier and be a viable division contender.

Let's power-rank the 10 best Denver Broncos players of the 2024 NFL Season.

Ranking the 10 best Denver Broncos players of the 2024 NFL Season

10. Wil Lutz, K

Wil Lutz 31/34 on his field goal attempts this year. That's 91.2%, which is a stellar kicking percentage. Lutz has been money for the two years he has been with the Denver Broncos, and had the team figured out how to execute their field goal protection against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, Lutz would have gone 32/34.

He was absolutely one of the best players for the team this year.

9. Garett Bolles, LT

Another rock-solid year for Garett Bolles has him at no. 9. Bolles did not earn Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors, but according to ESPN's rankings, Bolles was seventh among all tackles in pass block win rate this year and did recently sign his second contract extension with the team.

8. Marvin Mims Jr, WR

Another Pro Bowl and All-Pro year for Marvin Mims Jr again saw the young player performing at a high level as a return specialist, but he also took a huge step as a wide receiver, catching six touchdown passes and making several highlight-reel plays. I mean, which one of his long touchdowns were the best? Marvin Mims Jr is a budding star and was one of the best players on the team this year.

7. Courtland Sutton, WR

Notching his second career 1,000-yard season, Courtland Sutton played a very nice season for the Broncos, making his usual circus catches but also having his share of puzzling drops. Sutton is what he is at this point - he's a solid low-end WR1 who would work best paired with a viable WR1.

Courtland Sutton should remain a Bronco for the next few years.

6. Brandon Jones, S

Brandon Jones ended up grading out as the 5th-highest rated safety, according to PFF.

He had triple-digit tackles and seemed to be a perfect fit for Vance Joseph's defense. Jones is hopefully going to be a staple on the backend of the Broncos' defense for years to come. He was one of the best players on the team this year.

5. Bo Nix, QB

Having one of the most prolific rookie seasons in NFL history, Bo Nix threw for 29 touchdown passes, which was more than players like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Jayden Daniels, and Jalen Hurts. Nix was stellar in year one and was clearly a primary reason why the Broncos ended up winning 10 games.

4. Nik Bonitto, OLB

Earning a Pro Bowl and a second-team All-Pro this year, Nik Bonitto had two defensive touchdowns, 48 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits. He has turned into a top-tier pass rusher in the NFL and was one of the anchors of this defense.

3. Quinn Meinerz, RG

Somehow not making the Pro Bowl but earning a first-team All-Pro nod, Quinn Meinerz was one of the best guards in the NFL this year. He got called for just two penalties in 2024 and is slowly carving out an elite career with the Denver Broncos. He has started each game over the last two seasons and did sign an extension with the team.

2. Zach Allen, DE

Notching a rare 40 QB-hit season, Zach Allen earned second-team All-Pro honors and also had 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss, so this was a career year for the player, who has spent each season of his NFL career playing for Vance Joseph. The neat thing here is Allen did this all in 16 games, not 17.

1. Patrick Surtain II, CB

Very likely winning the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, Patrick Surtain II was unquestionably the best player on the Denver Broncos in 2024 and allowed a 58.9 passer rating in coverage this year. He actually really only played in about 15 games in 2024, but had four interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and the most interception-return yards in the NFL this year.

He is now a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro. Surtain was the best player on the team this year.