3 Broncos players who wanted out of Denver at the worst possible time

The Denver Broncos turned the proverbial corner as a franchise in 2024 and are expected to be one of the league's most active teams in the 2025 offseason as they upgrade a roster now centered around franchise quarterback Bo Nix.

The Broncos have been in one of the worst stretches in recent memory as a franchise overall, reaching an absolute low point in 2022-23 when they paid and subsequently cut Russell Wilson who was supposed to be the second-coming of a Peyton Manning-type of difference-maker at quarterback. That obviously didn't happen, and it led to a pretty miserable situation for the Broncos. Just ask Sean Payton.

Despite the franchise being at a low point in recent years, it's become abundantly clear that a handful of prominent players bolted too soon. There are some players who left the Broncos (by their own choice or the team's) whose timing in leaving could not have been worse.

And they're now finding that the grass might not be greener on the other side of the fence...

3 former Broncos players who made a mistake leaving Denver when they did

1. Dre'Mont Jones, defensive line, Seahawks

When the Denver Broncos traded Bradley Chubb in 2022, it felt like the final straw for Dre'Mont Jones. Jones was selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and he became a key piece of a roster that desperately needed exactly that -- key pieces. Jones had seemingly resolved during the 2022 season that he wasn't coming back to Denver and he did, in fact, leave via 2023 free agency.

Jones was originally the desired piece coming back to the Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade, and that became pretty public knowledge so the Seahawks went after him and got him. He signed a big-money deal in Seattle while the Broncos replaced him with Arizona Cardinals free agent Zach Allen.

That's worked out pretty well, eh?

Jones: 8.5 sacks, 77 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 25 QB hits, 34 games

Allen: 13.5 sacks, 121 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 64 QB hits, 33 games

Financially speaking, the Broncos could not likely have had both guys anyway, but it was the way Jones so desperately wanted to leave Denver that the team just allowed him to walk in free agency, not even considering the franchise tag.

Two years later, even though his bank account is full, you can't help but wonder if Jones -- whose production has dipped considerably -- wouldn't just rather be in Denver riding the wave this team is on. Zach Allen is definitely set to make more money on a third contract in the near future.

2. Justin Simmons, safety, free agent

Justin Simmons leaving Denver was largely out of his control, but you can't help but wonder if there was at least a chance he could have stuck around had he taken a significant pay cut last offseason. The Broncos budgeted to bring in Brandon Jones as well as re-sign PJ Locke, so it's reasonable to assume that they might have been interested in retaining Simmons at the right price as well.

But Simmons went to free agency and sat there for way longer than anyone anticipated. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons and once again missed out on the playoffs.

It's criminal that someone of Simmons' pedigree hasn't played postseason football at this point, but nothing is guaranteed in the NFL. The year before his arrival in Denver, the Broncos won Super Bowl 50. The year after his departure, they ended their playoff drought. It's a wild but startling coincidence.

Maybe we will see Simmons back in Denver in 2025.

3. Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver, Cleveland Browns

When you talk about players who wanted out at the worst possible time, I don't know if anyone stands out more than Jerry Jeudy.

The Denver Broncos could have really used Jeudy this past season, and Jeudy could have thrived with Bo Nix's arrival in Denver. Unfortunately, Jeudy wanted out of Denver this offseason and you can't help but love that the Broncos sent him to the worst team in the league.

Jeudy had the game of his life against the Broncos on a big stage this past season, but as many of his games in Denver have over the last five years, it ended in defeat. The Broncos made the playoffs and Jeudy racked up 1,000 receiving yards on a terrible team with no future.

His progress as a player would have been best served in the Mile High City, but that unfortunately didn't happen.