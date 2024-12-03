Broncos get last laugh in the best game of Jerry Jeudy's NFL career
Jerry Jeudy had the best game of his NFL career in the Mile High City on Monday Night Football, but his team lost. The Denver Broncos got the last laugh against Jeudy, who said to reporters this past week that he wanted to kick the Broncos' young-know-what in his return to Denver on Monday.
Well, Jeudy did just that. He finished the game against Denver with a ridiculous 235 yards on nine receptions with a touchdown, and the Broncos had absolutely no answer for him.
They did have a couple of pick-sixes up their sleeve, however...
Former Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy destroys Denver defense, but the Broncos win anyway
One of the key sequences of this game where it felt like the Broncos took the momentum in the second half came on an incredible 93-yard touchdown catch and run by Broncos receiver Marvin Mims. The Broncos took an 11-point lead at that point in the game and should have been in control from that point forward.
Jerry Jeudy and the Browns were not done hunting for an upset, however, and he scored on a 70-yard touchdown of his own right when the Browns got the ball back. Not only that, but Jeudy's dominance continued on the two-point conversion play which he caught and scored as well.
The fact that the Broncos couldn't bottle up Jeudy was a complete issue of coaching and gameplanning on the part of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. The Broncos were throwing Levi Wallace out there against Jeudy for such a large portion of the game, and he was just running wild over a guy who clearly doesn't have the speed to keep pace with a top-flight NFL receiver.
Wallace had probably the worst game of his life while Broncos fans were all screaming from their couches, "Why is Pat Surtain not covering Jerry Jeudy?!"
Still, Jeudy wanted to be traded out of Denver because the team wasn't winning and he wasn't getting as involved in the offense as much as he thought he should be. What did he have to say after the game?
Jeudy was asked after the game whether or not he heard the boos from the Broncos fans every time he caught the ball. His response was, "A lot of boos, huh? A lot of catches, too."
Well, I guess Jeudy got his wish. He was a lot more involved in the offense. But he just can't escape losing in Denver, can he?