The Denver Broncos do have a young roster. Let's check out who the oldest players are approaching the 2025 NFL Season. Fortunately, Denver does not have to worry about having an old roster. They have done a nice job at rebuilding with young players while sprinkling in some savvy veterans.

Part of sustaining success at the NFL level is being able to field a young foundation and not getting bit when the roster gets too old to compete, if that makes sense. The Broncos don't have many 'old' players on their roster right now, and it should only get younger.

Let's check out the oldest players no the team's roster.

Denver Broncos Roster: Who are the oldest players on the team's roster?

Michael Burton, 33 years old

The team's fullback and a long-time Sean Payton player, Michael Burton is the oldest player on the roster at just 33 years old.

Garett Bolles, 32 years old

The Denver Broncos have had Garett Bolles since he was drafted back in 2017. He was an extremely old rookie and is turning 33 years old soon. He was also recently extended.

Alex Singleton, 31 years old

Coming off of a 2024 torn ACL, Alex Singleton figures to start next to Dre Greenlaw at ILB for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season. He could be the oldest defensive starter at 31 years old, which is really not that old at all when you think about it.

Mike McGlinchey, 30 years old

The team's right tackle entering his third year with the team, Mike McGlinchey has played a ton of football and has really solidified the right side of the offensive line. He is far from perfect, but he's a net positive for Denver along the OL.

Wil Lutz, 30 years old

Another long-time Sean Payton player, Wil Lutz has been 'money' for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Denver finally has a high-end kicker, and him being 30 years old as a specialist is really the 'prime years' for his position. Lutz should hopefully remain with the Broncos for years to come.

Evan Engram, 30 years old

Evan Engram signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency and has been one of the better receiving tight ends in the NFL since entering the league. He has played with the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars in his career.

Matt Haack, 30 years old

We'll see if Matt Haack ends up being the team's punter in 2025. He does have experience with new special teams coordinator, Darren Rizzi, but it would not shock me if the Broncos actually drafted a punter in the 2025 NFL Draft.

DJ Jones, 30 years old

Re-signing with the Denver Broncos on a three-year deal, DJ Jones has been a decent player along the defensive line for the team since arriving back in the 2022 NFL Season. Jones is 30 years old, but in many instances, defensive linemen are seen playing some elite football well into their 30s.

Which player surprised you most from this list?