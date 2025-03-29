Slowly but surely, the 2025 NFL Offseason is progressing. What would the most ideal Denver Broncos offense look like in the 2025 NFL Season? The Broncos have made some key roster moves already this offseason, but more should be on the way.

I would be shocked if the Broncos did not bring on multiple new faces on offense with the playmaking unit, for example. There could also be some room for another starter at inside linebacker, and also some room for some depth/future starters on both sides of the ball.

Denver can absolutely compete for big things in 2025. Let's dive into the ideal starting offense for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season.

Here is the ideal starting offense for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season

Quarterback: Bo Nix

Ideally, Bo Nix is the starting QB of the Denver Broncos for the next 12 seasons. He could be on the cusp of turning into an elite passer right before our eyes. Nix threw for 29 touchdown passes in his first year in the NFL back in 2024 and helped lead the Broncos to their first playoff berth since 2015.

Running Back: TreVeyon Henderson

In my opinion, TreVeyon Henderson is a near-perfect fit at running back for the Denver Broncos in 2025 and beyond. He is a true home-run hitter and can do a little bit of everything at the position. Henderson is absolutely someone who could hear his name called in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Denver picking him at 20 would make a ton of sense.

Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen would be a nice signing for the Denver Broncos to give them a third or fourth option in the passing game. He caught 70 passes in 2024 with the Chicago Bears, so he's clearly got something left in the tank. A 'Hall of Very Good' player, Allen did terrorize the Broncos for years when he was with the Chargers. Both Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr should remain in the picture.

Tight End: Evan Engram

Evan Engram was one of the Broncos major free agency signings this offseason. He should be the short-term solution at tight end for the next couple of seasons, but the team does have to draft somebody for the long-term.

Offensive Line: Garett Bolles - Ben Powers - Luke Wattenberg - Quinn Meinerz - Mike McGlinchey

Many of us have talked about bringing in some competition for Luke Wattenberg, but in an ideal world, Wattenberg puts it all together with his pass blocking and run blocking and emerges as an above-average center in the 2024 NFL Season. Ideally, the Broncos have no changes along the offensive line.

Other Key Players: JK Dobbins, Devaughn Vele, Mason Taylor

I decided to add some key reserves for this exercise. The Denver Broncos could field the starting offense listed above and still have key players like JK Dobbins, Devaughn Vele, and Mason Taylor who rotate into the offense. Dobbins is a very efficient running back who was on pace for well over 1,000 yards with the LA Chargers in 2024 but is still a free agent.

Devaughn Vele was very good as a rookie in 2024 and should be able to have more volume in the passing game in 2025, and Mason Taylor is a tight end prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft who could easily hear his name called in the second round. He is the son of Jason Taylor, so he's got NFL bloodlines and is a very exciting prospect to put in the room alongside Evan Engram and Adam Trautman.