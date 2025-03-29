The Denver Broncos could say goodbye to a few players following the 2025 NFL Season. Let's cover three of them here. The Broncos have done an amazing job at rebuilding this roster over the past few offseasons, but the work is truly never done with a roster.

Sean Payton and George Paton have left their mark in a big way, and there is reason to believe this roster can hit contender status in 2025. There could be some hard goodbyes that the team makes following the 2025 NFL Season.

Are these three players in their last year with the team?

3 Denver Broncos who could be in their last year with the team in 2025

Alex Singleton, ILB

A free agent following the 2025 NFL Season, many of us were actually saying that Alex Singleton was going to be cut this offseason.

As of now, that does not appear to be happening, so the Broncos might be trying to squeeze this last year out of him. Singleton torn his ACL during the 2024 NFL Season and seems to be on pace to return for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. Denver notably signed Dre Greenlaw to bolster their ILB room.

Singleton in more of an ILB2 role would be the most ideal situation for him, but given that he is aging into his 30s, it might not be likely that Denver brings him back. The team moved Drew Sanders to ILB, and he is obviously much younger and could have a much higher ceiling.

Maybe the ideal scenario for the Broncos following the 2025 NFL Season is Greenlaw and Sanders as the ILB starters.

Ben Powers, LG

Ben Powers is under contract through the 2026 NFL Season, but the Denver Broncos could cut him next offseason as a post-June 1st designation, which would save them $13 million on their cap while taking on over $5 million in dead money. Ben Powers is a good player, but he's not great, and Denver may want to think about getting a player on their rookie deal along the OL.

Think about it - all of Garett Bolles, Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey are on big-time contracts. Being that McGlinchey plays the all-important right tackle spot and both Bolles and Meinerz recently got long-term deals, Powers might be the odd man out.

This could allow Denver some flexibility along the OL to perhaps insert a young player at LG or even chase a high-priced center free agent if they would rather allocate some more cap dollars to that position.

Denver can absolutely afford to keep Powers on the roster for the duration of his contract, but he is probably a just a bit overpaid, and it does not seem to be all that hard to find competent iOL play in the NFL.

John Franklin-Myers, DE

John Franklin-Myers was acquired in a trade with the New York Jets last offseason and currently has one more year left on his deal. With the Denver Broncos likely waiting until after the 2025 NFL Draft to get some more player extensions done, what if Denver simply doesn't want to extend JFM...?

What if they draft a legitimate defensive end prospect in 2025? It's not that I am advocating for this - Franklin-Myers was excellent in 2024 and had the best year of his career. He is a massive asset along the DL and someone I would love to see get another two years added to his deal.

However, the Broncos might want to continue building for the future along the DL, and his contract is currently up following 2025. There is always a chance that Denver simply elects to move on.