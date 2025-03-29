The Denver Broncos could put the entire NFL on notice in 2025. Let's dive into some early best-case scenarios for the team. Obviously trending in the right direction, the Broncos are close. Their free agency moves this offseason indicate that they're confident in their chances to compete in 2025.

Only time will tell if this team made the right moves and if their QB can make a year two leap. If both of these things happen with a few others, we could be talking about a legitimate contender this upcoming season.

Let's dive into three best-case scenarios for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season.

3 way-to-early best case scenarios for the Broncos in the 2025 season

Bo Nix leaps into being an MVP candidate

This one is obvious to me. Bo Nix threw for 29 touchdowns in 2024 and also rushed for four and caught one. He had 35 total touchdowns with 12 interceptions and zero fumbles. Objectively speaking, that's a great season for a QB in the NFL, period.

There really isn't anything that would stop Nix from leaping into being an MVP contender if Denver puts the remaining pieces around him. We have seen some of the top QBs in the NFL truly explode in their second year as a starter, so why can't Bo Nix do this?

I am not saying he'd win the MVP in 2025, but being able to get some MVP buzz during the season would be ideal. The infrastructure is in place for this to happen.

Offense explodes with key player development from Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, and a strong run game

Bo Nix leaping to MVP candidate status does not happen with key players like Marvin Mims Jr and Troy Franklin developing. Mims seems to be more of a gadget player now, but ideally, he becomes more of a well-rounded wide receiver and can perhaps emerge as Sean Payton's next Brandin Cooks.

Mims is clearly quite explosive, but shoring up the route tree in 2025 is really the remaining piece of his game. Troy Franklin was a 21-year-old rookie and should have a ton of growth in him. Franklin taking a notable leap and becoming a reliable WR3 could be a huge boost to the offense.

Denver wins at least one playoff game

Why not? This team won 10 games in 2024 and made the postseason, so the next logical step would be to again make the playoffs and win a postseason game. The AFC was a bit weaker than expected in 2024, and with Denver being a lot better than anticipated, it gave them a realistic avenue into the playoffs.

Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, and Miami Dolphins were non-factors for parts of the season even with some thinking they could make the playoffs. Denver getting back into the playoffs for a second year in a row would be outstanding, and them winning a playoff game would be ideal. This could be the beginning of a new and prolific era for the Broncos.