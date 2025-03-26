Denver Broncos ranked insanely high in recent NFL power rankings

The Denver Broncos are creeping up the NFL hierarchy. They are beginning to garner some serious respect following their free agency haul. Denver was the seventh and final AFC playoff team in 2024. They probably finished the 2024 NFL Season as the 12th-ish best team in the league.

They defied almost all of the expectations that people had in what was a legendary season that broke their playoff-drought and losing season drought. Following 2024, Denver made some signings in free agency that indicate how serious they are about winning.

Signing Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga were all notable, and it seems like this team is starting to get some respect. In their recent NFL power rankings, PFF ranked the Denver Broncos eighth among all NFL teams:

"Backed by an exceptional defense that ranked second in EPA allowed per play in 2024, Denver was expected to prioritize offensive upgrades in free agency. Instead, they doubled down on their defensive strength, adding high-upside pieces in Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw. Both spent much of 2024 dealing with injuries, but given the unit’s overall strength, the potential reward outweighs the risk.



While the addition of Evan Engram provides a boost, the offense is still lacking playmakers. Bo Nix showed promise in his first year, but his continued development could be hindered without more weapons to support him." Mason Cameron

The Denver Broncos are more than just a 'good' team now

This is ahead of teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and others. This eighth-place ranking would also put them fourth in the AFC. The 'big three' in the AFC are obviously the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs, but there does seem to be a clear opening following those three teams for a fourth to join them as a true contender.

Six of the Denver Broncos seven losses were by just one score, and one of those games was a blocked field goal in Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs, so if you think about it, Denver may be better than their 10-7 record indicated. We could see this team ascend to 12 or more wins in the 2025 NFL Season, especially with them already having a much better roster ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

It is a totally new and prolific era in Broncos Country. Sean Payton was what this team was missing, as this team is right on the cusp of turning into a legitimate contender right before our eyes.