Denver Broncos practice squad roster for 2025: Full list of players

The Denver Broncos have assembled their 53-man roster ahead of the 2025 regular season, and now they've put together their 16-player practice squad as well.

The Broncos have been flexing their depth all throughout the offseason and preseason, and the evidence of that depth was clear for a couple of reasons. The Broncos were 1st in the NFL in scoring offense and scoring defense throughout the 2025 preseason. They were able to trade Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints for future draft capital.

They were also just one of a handful of teams to lose multiple players on the waiver wire (Damarri Mathis, Xavier Truss). Even with all of that, the Broncos were able to put together a pretty stellar practice squad, comprised entirely of players who were with the team during training camp, which is a rarity.

Broncos bring back LB Levelle Bailey among 16-player practice squad

QB Sam Ehlinger

FB Adam Prentice

WR AT Perry

WR Michael Bandy

TE Caleb Lohner

OL Calvin Throckmorton

OL Joe Michalski

DL Jordan Miller

LB Jordan Turner

LB Garrett Wallow

LB Levelle Bailey

CB Quinton Newsome

CB Jaden Robinson

CB Reese Taylor

SAF Delarrin Turner-Yell

SAF Keidron Smith

There are a handful of notable names on this list, especially in terms of guys coming back.

The Broncos could have easily lost quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a vested veteran who had multiple offers to be on other teams' 53-man rosters. He turned them down to stay in Denver, which is pretty telling of the culture in Denver right now, and what this team is building.

The Broncos also brought back linebacker Levelle Bailey, who was unquestionably the team's most surprising roster cut out of all of them. Bailey was running with the starters during training camp while Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton were out, but the team decided to keep Karene Reid on the practice squad instead. Getting Bailey back is huge.

The Broncos also brought back tight end Caleb Lohner, who was a 7th-round pick in this year's draft. While the Broncos had competition for Lohner at the time of the 2025 NFL Draft (he was close to signing with the Colts as a UDFA before Broncos drafted him), he proved to be extremely raw during the preseason and will get the type of coaching he needs this year. File that one away for later.

The Broncos brought back former 2022 5th-round pick Delarrin Turner-Yell, who has been a key special teams player in the past.

They also brought back veteran fullback Adam Prentice, who figures to shuffle up to the active roster against the Titans as the team's primary fullback. Michael Burton was placed on season-ending injured reserve, so Prentice looks to be the solution until further notice.