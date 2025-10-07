Denver Broncos' next move after Week 5 triumph couldn't be clearer

The Denver Broncos earned a huge win over the Eagles in Week 5, and their next move following the win could not be more clear. The Broncos' win in Week 5 was honestly something that can define the franchise and help change the direction of it.

For a while now, many were wondering if the Broncos would ever be able to 'beat a good team' or have some sort of signature win that propels this team to the next level. It's never been a talent issue with the Broncos since the start of 2024, either.

This team is among the richest in talent in the entire NFL. The depth is top-notch, and GM George Paton has largely done a great job at forming this roster with draft picks, trades, and free agency signings. However, even in a win, and even during a two-game winning streak, the Broncos still have an obvious move to make before their Week 6 game against the New York Jets.

The Broncos still need to phase Alex Singleton out of the starting lineup

Simply put, this is the one thing holding the Denver Broncos back right now, and while it's been talked about for a while, it's also something that must keep being talked about. Alex Singleton was the nearest defender in both of the Eagles' touchdowns in Week 5, and he once again looks flat-out lost in coverage.

He's too slow and not agile enough to keep up with running backs when in coverage, and besides being able to rack up a ton of tackles, there isn't much else he offers to the team. With the Las Vegas Raiders cutting Germaine Pratt in a surprising move on Monday, the Broncos should simply look to replace Singleton with Pratt in the starting lineup.

And with Dre Greenlaw hopefully back soon, Denver could be on the cusp of deploying a top-tier ILB duo. Heck, we could get even more bold and suggest that the Broncos go out and trade for some linebacker help - while Dre Greenlaw is nearing his return, Alex Singleton is likely still going to be a liability even if he is lined up next to Greenlaw, so the Broncos have to make a quick move here before it becomes too late, as it is still a bit early.