Predicting the Broncos' next 3 games after statement win over Eagles

The Denver Broncos are now 3-2 on the season after two wins in a row. Let's predict their next three games. Sean Payton and the Broncos are heating up at the right time. Payton tends to win about 70% of his games in October and November, so it might be a while before Denver loses another game.

The AFC West is also now wide open after the LA Chargers' two-game losing streak. Denver has closed the gap, and with LA not being nearly as talented as the Broncos and dealing with injuries, this momentum could keep up.

The Broncos still have to take care of business themselves, though, and they have to be careful to not get bitten by the trap game bug. Let's predict their next three games following this statement win over the Eagles in Week 5.

Predicting Denver's next three games following franchise-changing win in Week 5

Week 6 vs. New York Jets (London)

The Denver Broncos now head across the pond for their first international game since the 2022 NFL Season, and it comes against the lone winless team in the NFL. I would be remiss if I did not mention the possibility that Denver falls into a trap game here, so that's important to keep in mind. The Jets are hysterically bad and can't do much of anything right, and that might be the worst possible team to face for Denver coming off such an emotional win.

Personally, though, I believe Sean Payton will understand how to navigate this situation, as it's against a bad team and it's in a neutral environment, so Payton and his staff will have to be at their best. Both sides of the ball for New York have struggled this year, and that is putting it lightly. This could be a game where I would not be shocked if the Jets kept it close for about a quarter and a half, but the Broncos simply outmatch the Jets and should be able to fly back home with a victory.

Broncos win 27-18 (4-2)

Week 7 vs. New York Giants

Denver returns home for a two-game homestand, kicking off against the New York Giants. The Giants beat the LA Chargers in Week 4, doing the Broncos a huge favor, but they also lost in pathetic fashion to the New Orleans Saints. The Giants aren't a good team, and Denver is likely going to see rookie QB Jaxson Dart making the toughest start of his career. Playing in Denver for any QB is tough, but with Dart being a rookie, the Broncos having the best pass rush in the NFL, and the Giants' offensive line being a bit shaky, this game is going to get out of hand and could end up being a home blowout, similar to what we saw from Denver in Week 4.

Broncos win 31-13 (5-2)

Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys

I would not write-off the Dallas Cowboys at all. Dak Prescott is playing better than just about every QB in the NFL right now, and former Broncos' RB Javonte Williams is having himself a season thus far. Dallas is a well-oiled machine on offense, but their defense is a bit suspect. Dallas is 4th in points scored but 29th in points allowed.

This could end up being a high-scoring affair, but with Denver having a top defense, I do believe they can make enough plays to win. Dallas is also dealing with a ton of injuries along its offensive line, and if that keeps up here in a few weeks, the pass rush is going to feast. The Cowboys will score some points in this game, but Denver is the better team and will continue their October dominance, winning their fifth game in a row.

Broncos win 28-23 (6-2)