Broncos can only laugh at how bad Geno Smith and the Raiders have been

The Denver Broncos might have two 'free' wins on their schedule when they face the Raiders, one of the worst teams in the NFL. Denver has now won two games in a row and all of a sudden have a chance to really break this thing open.

They have very winnable games coming up against the New York Jets, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders. There is a world where the Broncos keep stacking wins, as many of their upcoming opponents are simply not good.

And the Broncos are trending in the right direction to say the absolute least. This win over the Eagles in Week 5 could really change things for the better. Anyway, the Las Vegas Raiders are at the bottom of the division, and it's not much of a surprise. However, what could be a surprise is just how abysmally bad this team and QB Geno Smith have been this year.

Geno Smith and the Raiders are laughably bad through the first five weeks

The Raiders have now lost four games in a row, and the offense ranks 30th in points scored per game. The defense ranks 25th in points allowed. Their point differential of -56 is the third-worst in the entire NFL, only trailing the Bengals and Titans.

Starting QB Geno Smith has arguably been the worst starting QB in football this year. He leads the league with nine interceptions and has thrown just six touchdowns. He's completed a modest 65% of his passes and has a disastrous passer rating of 75.6, which is bench-able if you ask me.

Smith has also been sacked 16 times in five games. No matter where you look, the Raiders have been a bottom-3 team in the NFL this year, and it really just goes to show you that the more things change for a team, the more they stay the same. The Denver Broncos should be able to sweep Vegas for the second year in a row.