Broncos’ biggest positive from huge Week 5 win is impossible to ignore

The Denver Broncos may have gotten the win that gets this franchise going, and the biggest positive from the win is impossible to ignore. I surely was not the only fan who thought this game was trending toward being a blowout.

The Eagles made it 17-3 in the third quarter, and while 14 points is not really a huge lead, it felt impossible for the Broncos, especially being away from hime and especially with seeing how poorly the offense played.

With the Broncos knowing that they had to immediately get on a plane to London after the game, it would not have shocked me if some were about to pack it in, but the impossible happened, and while the game was not pretty at all, Denver made enough plays to leave with a victory, and that was the first home loss for Philly in over a calendar year. The biggest positive from this game is impossible to ignore.

The Denver Broncos will to win and unlikely comeback is the biggest positive from Week 5

Many in the NFL world kept talking about how the Broncos weren't able to beat good teams, and they referenced the 2024 NFL Season in saying that. Now yes, Denver did beat a ton of bad teams, but what else were they supposed to do? Furthermore, this team had a rookie QB who was learning the ropes, so I don't believe the argument of 'they can't beat bad teams' can apply to a team with a rookie QB.

Well, 2025 is a different season, but the brutal losses in Weeks 2 and 3 really made those criticisms a lot louder. They were going to get even louder had Denver not been able to claw back against the defending Super Bowl champs.

What we saw over the final 15 minutes of the team's Week 5 win was the type of rugged, tough, never-quit culture that Sean Payton and his staff have worked to establish in their now three years with the team.

And in the NFL, games like this are going to happen - Denver isn't going to blowout their opponent in every win they have, so being able to scrap together a win like this really emerges as the biggest positive from a rollercoaster of a Sunday afternoon.