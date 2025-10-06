Broncos just got an unexpected (but perfect) opportunity to bolster defense

The Denver Broncos have a below average linebacker room, but on Monday afternoon, the perfect opportunity unexpectedly presented itself. Denver has gotten by with bottom-tier LB play thus far. Alex Singleton was the nearest defender in both of the Eagles' touchdowns in Week 5.

He has also largely been terrible this year. Sure, he racks up a ton of tackles, but most fans can see the liability he has been overall. With Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve, Denver is hurting badly at this position, and there has been no sign of Drew Sanders, either, which isn't ideal.

The Broncos have to add another linebacker, and this is something that many fans believe as well. Even when Greenlaw gets back into the mix, hopefully in Week 7 against the New York Giants, Denver would still have a need to bring in another quality player, and on Monday, that quality player hit the free agency market.

The Raiders just cut linebacker Germaine Pratt after a handful of games

Germaine Pratt was a late free agency addition by the Denver Broncos, and Denver did have a chance to sign him. Well, he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and lasted all of four games with Vegas, as he did not play in their Week 5 loss against the Indianapolis Colts:

The #Raiders are releasing LB Germaine Pratt, saying goodbye to a veteran they signed this offseason. Pratt did not travel with the team to Indy for non-injury reasons. pic.twitter.com/LFP6GAowV4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2025

Pratt is 29 years old and played the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019-2024. He's played in 100 regular season games in the NFL, totaling seven interceptions, 25 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, 641 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits.

Pro Football Reference has given Pratt a 63 passer rating when in coverage this year, which is great. PFF gives him a grade of 56.7, which ranks 88th among 132 qualified linebackers, so it's a big of a mixed bag in that regard.

If you ask me, though, Germaine Pratt would instantly become the best linebacker on the Broncos' roster, and he's got tons of years of experience in the NFL. He probably now has a bit of motivation to 'stick' it to the Raiders a bit, so maybe Denver can nab him off the market before another team does.