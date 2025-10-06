Broncos still face a brutal reality at this key position despite Week 5 win

The Denver Broncos are still faced with a brutal reality at this key position despite their massive and exciting Week 5 win. Teams that win games don't see their roster issues go away overnight, meaning the excitement of a win should not prevent us from having some much-needed conversations about under-performing players.

The Broncos were down by multiple scores entering the fourth quarter, but proceeded to do something that not many teams have been able to do over the last year, and that's beat the Eagles at home, let alone mount a double-digit comeback in doing so. This was absolutely the biggest win of the Sean Payton era and that signature win the Broncos have been searching for.

There are so many positives from this game to talk about, but there is also a glaring negative, and it's really a brutal reality of a serious issue that Denver continues to have at this key position, and I believe most fans know what I am about to talk about...

Alex Singleton had yet another rough game in the Broncos Week 5 win

At the beginning of the third quarter, Alex Singleton got burned big-time against Saquon Barkley on a wheel route out of the backfield. Barkley scored on the play, and it was perhaps the easiest TD a team could possibly score in the NFL.

Hurts saw Saquon on Alex Singleton and his eyes lit up 💀 pic.twitter.com/6uq5w0ip3O — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) October 5, 2025

Back in the second quarter, Alex Singleton was the nearest defender on Dallas Goedert's touchdown reception as well:

Multiple things:



1) Dallas Goedert is absolutely feasting in this redzone offense



2) Look at DeVonta Smith dodge the pick play here… Incredibly savvy move to avoid the flag



3) Please, for the love of all that is holy, keep your foot on the gas offensepic.twitter.com/P92hTd034C — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) October 5, 2025

Both of the Eagles' touchdowns in Week 5 were with Alex Singleton in coverage, and it's really been the same song and dance thus far. Sure, Singleton has a ton of tackles, but tackles aren't indicative of how good a linebacker is - simply put, the Broncos need to get him out of the lineup, but it seems like they are just going to wait until Dre Greenlaw returns from his injury, which can happen as early as Week 7.

Perhaps when Greenlaw returns to the lineup, the Broncos' ILB room elevates like we expect it would, but Alex Singleton is still a massive liability out there.