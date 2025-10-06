Broncos continue to establish strong offensive identity in latest win

The Denver Broncos beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, and it was another positive push forward with establishing a clear offensive identity. It's no secret that Sean Payton-coached teams get going in October and November, and it feels like the 2025 NFL Season is going to be another example of this.

The Broncos were down by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, but they managed to throw 18 points on the board to beat the champs by four points in what was easily the biggest win of the post-Super Bowl 50 era. Denver has struggled a bit offensively this year, and part of that has been trying to figure out what kind of offense they are.

Establishing an identity takes some time, but it seems like Week 4 and Week 5 really threw this team down the right path in that regard, and when you look at the numbers, the Broncos successfully gave the right players the right amount of touches.

Broncos ride JK Dobbins and Courtland Sutton for nearly 30 total touches in Week 5 win

This is the way. JK Dobbins and Courtland Sutton are the most reliable players on the team's offense right now, and they should continue to receive the football frequently until other players emerge. In total, here is what JK Dobbins and Courtland Sutton were able to do in Week 5:



29 touches

183 yards

1 touchdown

Dobbins was responsible for 84 of those yards and a touchdown, and Sutton was responsible for 99 receiving yards. This duo ended up averaging 6.3 yards per touch against a stingy Eagles defense. Whether it was a clutch run from Dobbins for a first down, or a late-down reception from Courtland Sutton to extend a drive, the Broncos' offense relied on the right players.

This is the precise formula that Sean Payton has to ride until someone else emerges. Other players like RJ Harvey had 30 total yards. Troy Franklin had 35 yards himself, and Evan Engram had 33 yards and a key touchdown.

This was a Sean Payton masterclass in the second half. Payton stuck with the run game and primarily relied on his most consistent players, but the more secondary options not only contributed, but made key plays that you'd think would have gone to guys like Sutton and Dobbins.

Evan Engram caught a key touchdown, and Troy Franklin caught a two-point conversion that put Denver over the top. The offensive identity Denver has established could not be more clear. Give JK Dobbins and Courtland Sutton about 30 touches per game, and allow the other contributors to sprinkle themselves in as needed.