The Denver Broncos defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on the road at Lincoln Financial Field by a 21-17 score. They move to a 3-2 record in their roller coaster 2025-26 season. It was Denver's first game of the season against an NFC team, and what a wild one it was. Not only was it a tough environment to play on the road, but it was against an undefeated Eagles team, the defending Super Bowl champions.

For the Broncos it was a tough game, they were down 17-3 entering the fourth quarters, but they managed to come back and give the Eagles their first loss of the season at home. But in the end of the day, a win is a win, and there is something interesting regarding the game ...

Denver did something the Chiefs could not, defeat the Philadelphia Eagles

The Broncos achieved it on the road at Lincoln Financial Field in a hostile environment. The Chiefs lost not only in the biggest game of the 2024-25 season, Super Bowl 59, but also at home against this Eagles team in Week 2. The Chiefs lost at Arrowhead earlier in the season by a 17-20 score, a similar score to Denver's on Sunday, with the only difference being... the win. Not only did Denver defeat the defending champions, but they also outscored them in multiple stats.

Denver was able to run the football; they had 130 total rushing yards and were good against the run, despite Philly having the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Saquon Barkley. Barkley had 30 rushing yards in 6 carries. Against the Chiefs, he had 88 rushing yards and a touchdown. Speaking of rushing yards, Denver held Jalen Hurts to only 3, and speaking of quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception in that game, but Bo Nix did not have any turnovers.

Another thing the Broncos were able to do that the Chiefs did not in their Week 2 matchup was get to the quarterback. Denver's pass rush had 6 sacks on Jalen Hurts, while Kansas City only had two. Finally, total yards, the Broncos offense outscored Philadelphia; they had 358, while the Eagles had 302. Denver's AFC West division rival had more yards than Philly, specifically 294, but not more than Denver.

Following the upset against the Eagles, Denver is tied at the top of the AFC West alongside the Los Angeles Chargers with a 3-2 win-loss record. Kansas City is 2-2 and will have its Week 5 matchup on the road on Monday against the 3-1 Jacksonville Jaguars.