Denver Broncos mock draft has team loading up on offense for Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos are in a playoff spot and could use next offseason to go all-in. Would this 2025 NFL Mock Draft be all-in? There may not be more obvious needs than what the Broncos have on offense. The team's defense is in a great spot, and that unit may only need a few tweaks heading into 2025.
The offense, however, is definitely in need of some serious work. While Courtland Sutton has emerged at the WR position, Denver still needs another starter there and most definitely needs a starting-caliber tight end as well.
Rookie quarterback Bo Nix is not throwing to the best group of playmakers, and with Denver having their top draft picks and a ton of cap space in 2025, next offseason could be quite fun. Would this PFF mock draft be what the Broncos need?
The Denver Broncos draft picks are actually a bit lower now given that this mock from PFF was published before Week 12, but the team still may be able to land these two playmakers and this offensive lineman when the 2025 NFL Draft begins next April.
Round 1, Pick 19: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
Isaiah Bond could be the missing piece at wide receiver for the Denver Broncos. He's averaging nearly 16 yards per reception for the Texans Longhorns this year and has five touchdown receptions. Denver needs to find some type of Z receiver to couple with Courtland Sutton on the offense.
And I am not sure Troy Franklin or Devaughn Vele are going to develop enough to be a true no. 2 player. While we have seen some nice things from the two rookies this season, it's not like Denver's WR room is anything special. Let's be real; this is still a first-round need. Isaiah Bond would be a great pick.
Round 2, Pick 51: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
The Denver Broncos could score a tight end in Gunnar Helm in the second round. He's also from Texas. Helm has caught 42 receptions for 544 yards and five touchdowns this year. He may not be in the mold of Colston Loveland or Tyler Warren, but there is a chance that both of those players are gone in round one.
The Broncos could also explore trying to trade for an already-established tight end, but it would be wise to draft and develop.
Round 3, Pick 83: Jonah Savaiinaea
The Denver Broncos have not drafted a tackle since taking Garett Bolles in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Jonah Savaiinaea could be the first tackle Denver drafts since then, and the team does need to take somebody. With Bolles being a free agent in 2025, I can see them letting him test the market, but with how good this OL has been, the Broncos bringing him back for another year or two makes sense.
Even in the even that Bolles is still on the roster in 2025, George Paton needs to take a developmental player and allow the team's stud offensive line coach, Zach Strief, to work with him in hopes that he can become a long-term fixture. There is a future without both Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, so tackle is a need.