NFL Standings: Where do Denver Broncos rank in point differential?
A nice statistic to look at from time to time is point differential, and the Denver Broncos are higher than you may think across the NFL. Now yes, Denver has played some weaker opponents this year, but don't good teams beat-up on those opponents? I don't like the argument that "...the Broncos haven't played anyone!" because they have taken care of business against the teams that they should have.
Many people looked at the team's games against the Ravens and Chiefs and kind of figured they would lose, and they did. If it wasn't for a shocking blocked field goal, this team is now 8-4 on the season. Anyway, Denver is good enough to embarrass their lesser opponents, which is what you want to see from a young team with a rookie QB.
Let's dive into the NFL standings based on point differential. Where do the Broncos stand?
1. Detroit Lions, +177
The Detroit Lions are just dominating their opponents in 2024, and this is the best team in football by a wide margin. If they didn't at least make the Super Bowl this year, it would be a huge failure. They do have a QB in Jared Goff who has played in the big game before, so consider that.
2. Buffalo Bills, +106
The best point differential in the AFC belongs to the Buffalo Bills. Even with a bit of a roster re-tooling this past offseason, this is the best Bills team in the Josh Allen era, and if the current NFL playoff standings do not change, the Denver Broncos are facing them in the Wild Card round.
3. Philadelphia Eagles, +97
The Philadelphia Eagles overcame a shaky 2-2 start and have since won seven games in a row to get to 9-2 on the season. They are very much in the mix to earn the top seed in the NFC playoffs.
4. Minnesota Vikings, +77
The Minnesota Vikings are 9-2 and have the fourth-best point differential in the NFL with Sam Darnold at QB. Not many people thought the Vikings would be this good with Darnold under center, but here we are.
5. Baltimore Ravens, +70
Securing a win on Monday Night Football, the Baltimore Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers and own a +70 point differential. They are now 8-4 after starting out 0-2.
6. Los Angeles Chargers, +68
The Los Angeles Chargers have beaten one team of note this year - the Denver Broncos. They are a good team, but nothing more. It was yet another big-game loss for Chargers QB Justin Herbert.
7. Pittsburgh Steelers, +65
The Pittsburgh Steelers turned to Russell Wilson about a month ago, and it has worked so far, but their offense is still extremely limited with Wilson under center. This team is not capable of making a playoff run.
7. Green Bay Packers, +65
Tied for seventh with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFC juggernaut Green Bay Packers also have a +65 point differential. the Packers could be in prime position to make a deep playoff run this year, but QB Jordan Love has thrown 11 interceptions this year against 18 touchdowns.
8. Denver Broncos, +62
The eighth-highest point differential in the NFL thus far belongs to the Denver Broncos. They are inside the top-10 and could improve their point differential in Week 13 versus the Cleveland Browns. Denver has their bye in Week 14 and would then face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. And if all goes well, there could be a possibility that Denver could clinch a playoff spot coming out of their bye.
By all accounts in 2024, this has been a huge success for the Broncos.