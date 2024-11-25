Broncos updated playoff odds after beating Raiders in Week 12
The Denver Broncos might just mess around and make the playoffs in 2024. The notion that a team taking on $85 million in dead salary cap space from Russell Wilson over the next two years could make the playoffs was laughable to many just a couple of months ago, but Sean Payton has the Denver Broncos very much in the thick of the AFC playoff race and very much in the. driver's seat of a Wild Card spot after their win in Week 12 against the Raiders.
The Broncos' win against the Raiders was their second of the season as they swept their division rivals, and with five games left to be played, we are really about to find out what the Broncos are truly made of.
Broncos updated playoff picture after Week 12 win vs. Raiders
Let's take a look at the AFC after the Sunday action around the league:
1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1 win vs. Panthers in Week 12)
2. Buffalo Bills (9-2, bye in Week 12)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3, loss to Browns in Week 12)
4. Houston Texans (7-5, loss vs. Titans in Week 12)
5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3, play Ravens on Monday)
6. Baltimore Ravens (7-4, play Chargers on Monday)
7. Denver Broncos (7-5, win vs. Raiders in Week 12)
The top teams in the hunt for the AFC right now are the Miami Dolphins (5-6) and Indianapolis Colts (5-7) with the Dolphins facing the Green Bay Packers on the road with a short week upcoming on Thanksgiving. The Broncos have head-to-head matchups against the Colts and Bengals later this season, which could prove to be extremely helpful in the long run, but the Broncos have a two-win lead over the Dolphins right now.
Needless to say, everyone in Broncos Country is going to be rooting for the Packers on Thanksgiving night after we've all eaten ourselves absolutely sick.
The Broncos got some help in Week 12 from the Titans, who got an upset win over the Indianapolis Colts. And as of the time of this post being written, we don't know the outcome of Ravens-Chargers on Monday night, but either outcome could help the Broncos in a way.
If the Chargers win, it drops the Ravens to 7-5 and the Broncos would have a chance to leapfrog them over the final six weeks of the season. if the Ravens win (which I'm expecting), then the Chargers will be 7-4 and creeping closer to the Broncos' record as well. The Chargers' next three games: home against the Ravens, on the road against the Falcons, and on the road against the Chiefs.
It's not unreasonable to think the Chargers could legitimately lose all three of those games as they will be catching the Falcons coming off of a bye as well. Before the Broncos even kick off against the Browns next Monday, the Chargers could be 7-5. The Broncos could go up on them by a half game if they can beat Cleveland.
Regardless, the stakes are obviously incredibly high against Cleveland, who is coming off of an emotional win against the Steelers in Week 12. Imagine if the Broncos could go into their bye week as the 5th or 6th seed in the AFC with the Chargers facing the Chiefs on the road...
The Broncos currently have a 73 percent chance of making the playoffs according to NFL.com's playoff predictor. Any loss by the Chargers or Ravens is going to help boost those odds.
Buckle in for the last six weeks of the season, Broncos Country.