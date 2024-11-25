Sean Payton poured salt in the wound after Broncos swept Raiders
There was a lot of jawing back and forth happening between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders this season. Earlier in the year when the Raiders came to Denver, Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby was trying to razz Bo Nix a little bit as he was making calls at the line of scrimmage, but to no avail.
With these two teams out there in Las Vegas, we saw plenty of chippiness and jawing between the two sides, including what will go down as a legendary clip of Bo Nix going back and forth with Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson before a TV timeout.
After the game, Sean Payton gave credit where it was due. The Raiders played the Broncos tough and the Broncos obviously had to make adjustments to their game plan as the Raiders sold out to stop the run and played really well with their pressure packages, especially in the first half.
But after giving credit to the Raiders, Payton hilariously poured some salt in their wounds...
Sean Payton gives hilarious quote after Broncos swept Raiders
It's a hilarious quote from Payton, doing a little flexing after beating a division rival for the second time this season. The Broncos haven't swept the Raiders in a decade. They haven't beaten the Raiders on the road since 2015.
And hey, the last time the Broncos beat the Raiders on the road, they went on to win the Super Bowl...Crazier things have happened, right?
Payton understands the history of the rivalry between the Broncos and Raiders but he's gotten the chance to live in it for four games now. You see how much these two teams hate each other and Payton was obviously extra pumped after the game, celebrating with his players and pumping his fists.
Wins against the Raiders -- regardless of their record -- mean something. The Broncos had gone five years without beating the Raiders before this season. A win like this, especially when the Raiders did come out and smack you in the mouth a little bit, has to feel really good.
And of course, Payton can say stuff like this at the podium because the Broncos are done playing the Raiders this year. It was a clean sweep of Vegas in 2024 for the Broncos and after so many years of the Raiders having the bragging rights, it'll be nice for the tables to turn again.