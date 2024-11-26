3 Denver Broncos who deserve to be in NFL award conversations
The Denver Broncos could have some players and perhaps even a coach deserving of being in NFL award conversations thus far. The NFL is in a better place when the Denver Broncos are a good football team. After years of being one of the more irrelevant teams in the NFL, the Broncos seem to have shed that label.
Through 12 games in the 2024 NFL Season, Denver has some players who are firmly in conversations for the league awards. And heck, they could even have a coach or two who is deserving of an award. There is still a long way to go, but as of now, here are three Denver Broncos who deserve to be in NFL award conversations.
Bo Nix - Offensive Rookie of the Year
Bo Nix should be seen as the favorite. He's been the more productive player thus far compared to Jayden Daniels, who seemed to be running away with the award for the first chunk of the season, but Bo Nix all of a sudden has 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He is playing out of his mind over the last two months and has helped the Broncos win seven of their past 10 games.
Bo Nix is proving a ton of doubters wrong and if he can keep this up, the league is going to have to give him the OROY award. The Broncos seem to be in great hands with Bo Nix, and to think that Denver may have finally found their franchise QB...
Life is good in Broncos Country in 2024, and Bo Nix is a huge reason why.
Patrick Surtain II - Defensive Player of the Year
It's hard to put into words just how much Patrick Surtain II means to this Denver Broncos defense. According to Pro Football Reference, Surtain has allowed just 18 receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown. He's allowing an opposing passer rating of 44.3, which almost makes it more efficient for an opposing QB to simply not throw his way.
It may be hard for a CB to win the Defensive Player of the Year considering that the award, much like the MVP award, is going to the best pass rusher if anything else. Surtain could at least get some votes for the DPOY award, and if you ask me, there isn't anyone else more deserving at this point in time.
Sean Payton - NFL Coach of the Year
While Sean Payton may not be the clear-cut favorite, he is close. If the season ended today, I would guess that Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions would get the award, and perhaps Kevin O'Connell of the Minnesota Vikings would be in second place, but you could argue that Payton is around the third-place mark at this point.
What Payton has done with rookie QB Bo Nix and a roster missing a good bit of talent on offense is just miraculous, and it's hilarious to think that there were some people out there who were not sold on Sean Payton and thought he was made by Drew Brees, or whatever they argued.
Payton is a future Hall of Fame head coach and is one of the brightest offensive minds in the history of the NFL. After a shaky start to the season, Denver has since gone 7-3 and are now the seventh seed in the AFC. Sean Payton is absolutely deserving of the NFL Coach of the Year.