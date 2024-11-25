QB Bo Nix is ascending into Hall of Fame air during his rookie season
Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix has looked like anything but a rookie over the last two months of the 2024 NFL Season. And yes, that is not a typo; Nix has entered some Hall of Fame air over the last two months of his breakout rookie season. Since starting out 0-2, the Denver Broncos have since gone 7-3 and have launched themselves into the NFL playoff picture.
Denver is now 7-5 and in the seventh seed. They control their own destiny and could enter their bye with a strong 8-5 record. Well, while the defense has been on fire the entire season, the offense clicking over the last two months is what has had this team back on the right track.
Bo Nix has played out of his mind over the last 10 games, and he's played so well that he is sitting with some future first-ballot Hall of Famers:
Over the last 10 years, Bo Nix and only Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes have gone 10 games with at least 20 total touchdowns and two or fewer turnovers. All of Rodgers, Brees, Brady, and Mahomes are easily first-ballot HOFers when they become eligible, and it's just insane to see Bo Nix in this territory in year one.
Some have said that Sean Payton found his next Drew Brees, and they may be correct with that statement. Over the last 10 games, Nix has 16 passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown. That puts him at 20 total touchdowns, and his turnovers are just those two interceptions, one of which hit right off the hands of Lil'Jordan Humphrey against the Baltimore Ravens.
If you took Nix's last 10 games and averaged them over a 17-game season, he'd be on pace for 3,679 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He's playing historically efficient football at this point and could hurdle toward the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Nix and the Broncos play one more game before their bye. They have the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 13 and will be on their bye in Week 14.
And if the Broncos could have figured out how to kick a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs, this team would be 8-4 and perhaps being talked about a little bit more. The Broncos are trending upward, and rookie QB Bo Nix is now in Hall of Fame air.