Cameras capture Bo Nix's impassioned side during Week 12 game versus Raiders
Cameras captured a brief moment between Bo Nix and Raiders pass rusher Tyree Wilson, and it really showed just how intense Nix can get. I don't know about you, but seeing this brief exchange makes me even more confident in Nix. Cameras captured the moment between Nix and Wilson:
Whatever Tyree Wilson said must've been pretty out of bounds, as you can see referee Ron Torbert coming over and saying something like "No, no, no, no!" right to his face. I have no idea just how nasty some of the things said on the field can be between NFL players, and I really do not want to know, but if you look closely at Nix, you can kind of make out that he responds with "I don't fear nothing!"
And when you see what he says and look at just how intense his eyes are, it makes you think that Bo Nix has a crazy side, but in a good way. I mean, my goodness, his eyes and that stare could cut through diamond.
The funny thing here is that the Las Vegas Raiders drafted Tyree Wilson at pick seven in the 2023 NFL Draft, and in 27 games played, he's only racked up 6.5 sacks, 45 total tackles, and 14 QB hits, so perhaps Wilson needs to quit yapping.
Anyway, seeing the way Bo Nix responds here to a player twice his size is something that we should all look at positively. Now yes, the words exchanged between two players on opposite teams doesn't really matter at the end of the day, but I would personally want my franchise QB to have an edge to him.
This is the hardest position in professional sports, and a legitimate franchise QB needs to have a competitive edge not know to other non-QBs on the roster. The Denver Broncos came out of this game with a 10-point victory and have just one more game before a much-needed bye week. Getting that rest heading into the final four games of the 2024 NFL Season could be at the perfect time.
Ideally, Denver gets to 8-5 at the bye and is able to afford another loss, if that makes sense. With the Indianapolis Colts losing in Week 12, that has actually changed the AFC playoff standings a bit, and it's now the 5-6 Miami Dolphins in eighth place. The Dolphins play on Thanksgiving against the Green Bay Packers, so as we head into Week 13, it is not out of the question for the two closest team to Denver in the standings are both two entire games behind them.
The Denver Broncos are inching closer to the postseason.