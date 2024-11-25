It might be time to have a very intense conversation about Broncos QB Bo Nix
Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix had yet another good performance in the team's Week 12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. It's hard to not be super positive about the future of this Broncos team at this point. In a game that felt like it was going to be another ugly loss playing at the Las Vegas Raiders home stadium, Denver buttoned up in the second half and scored 20 points.
The Broncos had just three field goals in the first half, and the Raiders looked like they were going to run away with this game, but two touchdown drives and two more field goal drives ended up giving Denver a double-digit victory.
Bo Nix has been a very good QB this year, period.
And none of those scoring drives happen without Bo Nix leading the offense the way he has. At this point, it's obvious that Nix is the favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He has clearly separated himself from the rest of the rookie QBs, and while what Brock Bowers has done this year is impressive, it's not close to what Nix has done.
This would be especially true if Denver does stay in the playoff hunt and ends up in the postseason. Since the start of Week 3, the Denver Broncos have gone 7-3, and Nix has thrown 16 touchdown passes against just two interceptions.
Not only has Bo Nix been excellent for a rookie, but he's been excellent, period. It may be time for us to shed that rookie label when we talk about just how good he's been. Many people across the NFL world laughed at the Denver Broncos for taking Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it's clear that Sean Payton thought he got the best QB in the class.
Nix looks extremely comfortable in the pocket and is commanding this offense at a high level. Not only do the Denver Broncos have a dominating rookie QB, but I am not sure Nix is any worse than the 12th-best QB in the NFL at this point. Just ask yourself; how many other QBs have been better than Bo Nix over the last two months?
How many other QBs have won as many games as Bo Nix since the start of Week 3? The Broncos still have some work to do down the stretch, but the Broncos may have one of the better QBs in the NFL at this point, period.