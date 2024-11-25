Former teammate of Drew Brees makes shocking comparison to Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos may have something truly special with their rookie QB Bo Nix, and a former teammate of Drew Brees seems to think similarly. Former New Orleans Saints backup QB Luke McCown spent a few years with Sean Payton and Drew Brees when the two were building their legacy in New Orleans, and he had some shocking words to say about Bo Nix:
Another comparison between Bo Nix and Drew Brees...
I mean, this might be the most obvious, clear-cut comparison with Drew Brees and Bo Nix. Many have argued that Sean Payton was "made" by Drew Brees, and Payton was only successful in the NFL because of Brees. Not only was that a huge pile of garbage, but Payton is doubly proving them wrong with what he has been able to do with Bo Nix during his rookie season.
Since the start of Week 3, he's thrown 16 touchdown passes against just two interceptions and is continuing to grow at an insane rate. In Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Nix threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns. This is now the sixth game of his rookie season with at least 200 passing yards and two touchdown passes in a single game.
Nix also has seven games with at least one touchdown pass, and his passer rating is now up to an 89.9. Over the last 10 games, Nix and the Denver Broncos have gone 7-3. During that stretch, he's completed 66.15% of his passes for 16 touchdowns, two interceptions, a 99.2 passer rating, and has also added three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
He's now got 21 touchdowns through 12 games, which puts him on pace for 30 in total for the entire season, and Luke McCown is most definitely seeing what we are. In fact, he's seeing it in a different light, as he was teammates with the future Hall of Famer in Drew Brees and had his hands on Sean Payton's playbooks.
If you aren't convinced with this latest comparison, I have no idea what to tell you. It's interesting that many former NFL quarterbacks are saying similar things about Bo Nix, and that should make you think that Denver has their guy. At this point, Nix is shedding the "he's been great as a rookie" label. We should be saying that he's been great, period.
How many other passers in the NFL have been better than Bo Nix since Week 3? Maybe seven? The Broncos have their QB, and the team is now 7-5 on the season and very much in control in the AFC playoff race.