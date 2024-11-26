Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft after Week 12: First-round pick getting lower
The Denver Broncos are now 7-5 on the season and are seeing their first round pick get lower. Let's whip up our latest 2025 NFL mock draft. The Broncos keep winning and are now very much in a decent spot in the AFC playoff picture. The two teams behind them in the Dolphins and Colts both have five wins, so the Broncos have a two-game lead in the win column.
If they can take care of business in Week 13 versus the Cleveland Browns, this team would probably have an 80+ percent chance to make the postseason, which would snap the second-longest playoff-drought streak in the NFL, only behind the New York Jets.
The Broncos, even if they do make the playoffs and win a playoff game, could still have multiple first-round caliber needs. Let's get into our latest Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft after Week 12.
23rd Pick - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Maybe the biggest and most obvious need for the Denver Broncos, the tight end position is a huge emphasis for the team in the 2025 NFL Draft, as in this mock draft, they are able to land Colston Loveland from Michigan, who is the best in the country.
54th Pick - Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
Chris Brazzell II could be a nice addition to the Denver Broncos WR room, which has seen rookies like Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele play significant snaps. The Broncos do truly need another body in this room, so it would not be out of the question for the team to take two offensive playmakers with their first two picks.
85th Pick - Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
The Denver Broncos have to keep their foot in the gas with their defensive line, and with DJ Jones set to be a free agent in 2025, I took Dontay Corleone in this 2025 NFL mock draft to further shore up the DL.
124th Pick - Ollie Gordon IV, RB, Oklahoma State
The team could sign a running back in free agency, as I do not believe they are considering bringing Javonte Williams back, but that would not take them out of the question to draft one as well. Sean Payton has always put a high emphasis on this position during his time with the New Orleans Saints.
194th Pick - Joshua Gray, OG, Oregon State
The team should look to improve their offensive line depth with one of their late picks, so I went with Joshua Gray from Oregon State who could potentially take over for Ben Powers if Denver eventually parts ways with him to save some cap space.
197th Pick - Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA
The Broncos ILB room is interesting to see. Do they bring back Cody Barton, who has played extremely well this season? What about Alex Singleton, Zach Cunningham, and Kwon Alexander? It would be wise for Denver to bring in at least one more young body into this room, so in the late round, I went with Kain Medrano from UCLA, who has 64 total tackles for the Bruins this season.
206th Pick - Trey Moore, EDGE, Texas
For UTSA back in 2023, Trey Moore had 14 sacks and 18 tackles for loss, so this is a player who has lived in the backfield. He transferred to Texas for 2024 and has five tackles for loss in 11 games this season. The Broncos could continue to beef up their EDGE room with this pick.