Bo Nix's gritty Week 12 performance further proves Broncos have their guy
Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix and the entire offense was rough in the first half, but their second half ended up being enough to earn the Week 12 victory. Denver went into halftime with a four-point deficit and only had nine points to show for. The Las Vegas Raiders were moving the ball up and down, and it just felt like the Broncos were in store for a brutal divisional loss.
Before Week 12, Denver had not swept the Las Vegas Raiders since 2014, so it was a decade-long streak Denver was trying to end, and for some odd reason, Denver typically plays their worst game of the season traveling to face the Raiders. Well, the first half was setting us up to be disappointed, but something changed in the second half.
Bo Nix continues to prove that he is the guy
A Brandon Jones interception helped set the Broncos up for their first touchdown of the game, and Bo Nix was taking advantage of the opportunities that Denver was given down the stretch in this one. Somehow, despite playing a sloppy game, the Broncos managed to score nearly 30 points. Just think; the Broncos largely played a shaky game and still managed to score almost 30 points and did win by 10.
And if nothing else, Bo Nix is once again proving that he belongs in this league, and it's a new and encouraging performance almost weekly now. Bo Nix is not only playing elite football for a rookie, but he's been one of the more efficient QBs in the NFL over the last 10 games. Denver has gone 7-3 over their last 10, and they really should be 8-2 over that stretch.
Bo Nix continues to prove the doubters wrong who bashed the Broncos for taking him with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was the sixth and final QB taken in the first round back in April, but he's been the best of the rookies thus far. He's the favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award as far as I am concerned, and the Broncos could very easily get to 8-5 before their bye.
If Denver can keep this up, not only can they perhaps find themselves winning double-digit games, but they could win a playoff game if they get the right opponent. The offense is peaking at the right time, and their rookie QB is proving to everyone that he belongs in this league.