If we have learned one thing about Sean Payton during his tenure, it’s that the franchise will be aggressive. They aren’t afraid to make bold moves to ensure they grab the players they want. And that's how they've ended up in this spot as a franchise. The Denver Broncos have totally turned things around for the better with Payton in the picture.

The Broncos have some extra draft capital this year, and it would not be a surprise at all to see them move up in Round 1 to target a player they think fits their scheme. But it might not be for a pass catcher, as so many are assuming. So without further ado, here is our four-round Broncos’ mock draft with the front office making a big splash in Round 1:

2026 Denver Broncos Mock Draft contains a first-round shock

TRADE: Broncos acquire pick No. 20 from Cowboys in exchange for picks No. 30, No. 94, and No. 130

The Dallas Cowboys do not have a pick on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and it is expected that they will try to move down from pick No. 30. They could be willing to take a “loss” on the trade value chart to add more Day 2 capital and that’s what happens here. Denver still has plenty of ammunition to build the roster, but they move up to acquire a player who is a perfect fit for their scheme.

Pick No. 20 (via Dallas): Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

The expectation from most is that if Denver moves up in the NFL Draft, it’ll be for a pass-catching weapon. And while that makes sense, there really isn’t a top-end receiver who is worth a trade-up after the top three receivers (Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson). Kenyon Sadiq could be an option, but that’s not where Denver goes in this mock draft.

Instead, they trade up for a defensive lineman who perfectly fits Vance Joseph’s defense. At one point, Faulk was considered a lock top-five pick due to his freakish size and athleticism. But after registering just two sacks during the 2025 season, his stock has taken a bit of a hit. He is still No. 16 on the consensus board, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if his stock rose after the NFL Combine.

With John Franklin-Myers set to hit free agency, the Broncos really need more help on the defensive line. And that’s why Faulk makes so much sense. He played just about every position at Auburn, and the upside is ridiculous. He’s only 20 years old, and he’s one of the most athletic players in the draft at 6-5, 280 pounds. Joseph needs players like this for his scheme to work, and adding Faulk for the mere cost of a late Day 2 pick and change is worth the gamble.

Pick No. 62: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

The Broncos desperately need to get younger at linebacker, especially with Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad set to become free agents. And in this mock draft, the Broncos continue to fortify the defense by adding Jacob Rodriguez to the unit.

Rodriguez doesn’t have the size or athleticism of an elite linebacker prospect, but all he does is make plays. Over the last two seasons at Texas Tech, he racked up over 250 tackles to go along with 21.5 tackles for a loss, six sacks, five interceptions, and 10 forced fumbles. He’s a playmaker in every sense of the word and was excellent in coverage during the Senior Bowl practices.

He’ll need to play behind a good defensive line in the NFL to continue that success, but the pick of Faulk will ensure that it happens. Adding Rodriquez to this defense would be a cheat code, and it would guarantee that the Broncos would have one of the best units again next season.

Pick No. 108: Le’Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M

After going defense with the first two picks, the Broncos finally add an offensive weapon on Day 3 of the draft. Moss would have been a much higher pick if he stayed healthy during the 2025 season, but he’s still a value pick here at No. 108.

Over the last two seasons in the SEC, Moss averaged 5.9 yards per carry in 16 games and scored 16 touchdowns during that stretch. He’s an early-down runner that would pair extremely well with R.J. Harvey and he’s proven to be one of the best short-yardage running backs in this class.

The biggest knock on Moss is that he’s not a proven receiver, but he is a willing pass blocker. He fits his role well and would be a huge value to Denver here in Round 4. He would be the perfect J.K. Dobbins replacement and pairing him with Harvey for the next three seasons would be more than ideal.