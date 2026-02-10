Broncos atone for recent NFL Draft mistakes in latest 2026 NFL mock draft

The Denver Broncos, as you would expect, have had some very mixed results in the last handful of NFL Draft classes. Although the team nailed the pick of Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft, it's fair to say that the Broncos' rookies have not made the type of impact their draft status indicates they should, at least early on.

The Broncos used a third-round pick on Drew Sanders in 2023, and he has been oft-injured and unavailable for the team. They haven't been able to get 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. consistently involved in the offense despite his explosive playmaking ability. Jonah Elliss, a third-round pick in 2024, has only been a role player and special teams player up to this point.

The biggest blunder lately might be the team's decision to pick Jahdae Barron in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and seeing him play such a minimal role as a rookie. On top of that, the Broncos have failed to draft well at positions like linebacker, tight end, and other positions. This latest 2026 NFL mock draft from FanSided.com would help them atone for some recent NFL Draft sins.

Broncos land much-needed help at LB, TE in latest 2026 NFL mock draft

Let's take a look at the top three picks for the Broncos in this mock draft scenario:

1st round: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

2nd round: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

3rd round: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Just like in last year's draft, we have the Broncos going after a Texas defensive player in the 1st round followed by a couple of playmakers on Day 2. Last year, it was the aforementioned pick of Barron in the 1st round before the Broncos moved around on Day 2 and selected running back RJ Harvey as well as wide receiver Pat Bryant.

They also later traded up to take Sai'vion Jones, who could play a bigger role on the defensive line this coming season.

But this particular class of picks would be really fun for the Broncos. And in fact, we've already looked at a recent mock draft scenario for the Broncos in which they took Anthony Hill Jr. in the first round, and he's a player who would seem to fit very well. Not only that, but he would fill a significant need.

The same could be said of both Stowers and Johnson. The Broncos need additional depth and options at the tight end position, where Evan Engram's involvement last season was a huge disappointemnt. Stowers put together three really impressive seasons for Vanderbilt as a pass-catching option and former quarterback, but is the the type of in-line player Sean Payton typically covets?

The pick of Emmett Johnson in the third round would be the best value of all of these picks. He absolutely steamrolled over pretty much everyone Nebraska played this past season, and is a dynamic threat as both a runner and receiver.

Even if the Broncos go after a playmaker at running back in free agency, it would not be surprising to see them use another Day 2 pick at the position. They can't have a similar scenario to what we saw this past year when the injury to JK Dobbins just left them without great options overall.

If the draft turned out like this for the Broncos, it would give off the impression of drafting for need as opposed to maybe just attacking premium positions. And maybe that's exactly what this team needs for an offseason.