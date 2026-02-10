Broncos give Bo Nix Super Bowl-caliber help in 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Denver Broncos are approaching one of the more important offseasons in team history. After tragically seeing their season end in the AFC Championship Game, the franchise clearly hopes to get back to that spot in 2026, and if Bo Nix had been healthy for the title game, the Broncos were likely playing in Super Bowl 60.

The team has to add considerable talent on the offensive side of the ball to make life a bit easier for Nix and to get that unit moving in the right direction once and for all. Fortunately, not only does the 2026 NFL Draft present the Broncos a chance to do so, but the free agency period could also allow Denver to swing a trade for an immediate impact player.

The Broncos do a little bit of everything in this mock draft to give Nix some Super Bowl-caliber help.

Denver Broncos mock draft gives Bo Nix the help he needs for a Super Bowl run

Broncos trade pick 30 to the Miami Dolphins for WR Jaylen Waddle

The Broncos could probably pry away Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins for the 30th pick. The Broncos did have some level of interest in Waddle at the NFL trade deadline, so if nothing else, the team made a call. Waddle gives the Broncos a legitimate no. 1 wide receiver, and he'd force defenses to stay honest, as his blazing speed makes him an elite threat down the field, but he also has the ability to separate with short-area quickness.

62. Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

Gennings Dunker got some attention at the Senior Bowl and is someone who could end up kicking inside to guard at the NFL level after being a right tackle at Iowa. Yes, the Broncos offensive line is in a great spot right now, but the future of left guard Ben Powers does not seem to be know at the moment, and it's never a bad idea to beef up a position of strength.

94. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

One thing that sticks out the most with Kaytron Allen is his willingness in pass protection. He's also got good size and profiles as a starting-caliber running back in the NFL. If you told me the Broncos re-signed J.K. Dobbins and dipped into the NFL Draft for a back like Allen, I would not be surprised. The Broncos would then have a three-headed monster at the position with Allen, Dobbins, and RJ Harvey.

108. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Jacob Rodriguez was a very productive collegiate player and could be a developmental prospect for the Broncos in the linebacker room. He is a bit undersized, but he's comparable in size to Dre Greenlaw, who, when healthy, is one of the very best at his position in the NFL. There is a lot of upside with Rodriguez at pick 108.

130. Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Denver has not yet addressed the defensive line, so that has to happen. The team selects Gracen Halton to give the unit some depth. If Super Bowl 60 told the Broncos anything, it's the importance of defensive line depth.

168. Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

Dallen Bentley is a complete tight end prospect and has a future as an in-line tight end and eventual starter. That might not come in 2026, but the Broncos have clearly taken both a present and long-term impact with this draft class. The Broncos missed out on a ton of draftable tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, so the team is correcting that here.

246. Pat Coogan, OC, Indiana

Adding some more trench depth, the Broncos snag a national champion in Pat Coogan from Indiana. Coogan is an intelligent player who could start in a pinch for the Broncos if needed.

251. Damonic Williams, DT, Oklahoma

With 51 games of collegiate experience, Damonic Williams falls in line with how the Broncos have approached the draft in recent years, as they have sought out players with a ton of experience under their belt.

255. Kijon Owens, RB, FIU

A potential practice squad running back for Denver, the team finishes off this mock draft with Kijon Owens from FIU. Owens ran for 1,334 yards in the 2025 season, adding 11 touchdowns.