3 positions the Denver Broncos must address in the 2026 NFL Draft

Whether it be at inside linebacker, wide receiver, running back, or any other position, the Denver Broncos have to make some key moves this offseason. The team is looking to build off legitimate playoff success for the first time in over a decade and needs to ensure that they enter 2026 in a stronger position than they ended 2025. They have the quarterback question answered, but have room to navigate every other position on the roster if they feel so inclined.

This figures to be one of the less stressful springs that general manager George Paton has had since taking the reins in Denver, but that doesn't mean he has less work than usual. The Broncos are entering the off-season with the mindset of continuing to build what they have already started, a much different aspect than they have usually had. The Broncos are no longer looking to reach the dance, but are looking to push themselves over the top.

In particular, the draft has been very kind to the Broncos in recent years. They have been able to build the foundation of a playoff team predominantly through the draft, and their most recent group has the makings of another strong class. There’s less urgency in how the Broncos should draft this year, given their roster and recent success, and they can use that lack of urgency to address some long-term concerns.

The Denver Broncos need to address these three positions in the draft this April

3. Offensive Tackle

The Broncos need to invest at offensive tackle, and it is just fine if that investment takes a while to pay off. The Broncos probably couldn't be further away from the market for a starting offensive tackle, but both of their current starters are on the wrong side of thirty by a considerable margin. Mike McGlinchey will turn 32 before Week 1, and Garett Bolles turns 34 in May. The Broncos can afford to draft a project tackle, knowing he might not be the starter for another few years. The present becomes the past quickly in the NFL, and having a starter in the wings is never a bad idea.

2. Defensive Line

The Broncos are a team that heavily values being able to rotate defensive linemen in and out of their lineup, and are set to lose at least one key name to free agency. Denver appears to have moved on from John Franklin-Myers already, opening up a spot for a new addition to their group. Adding a rookie shouldn't be an issue at all, especially considering that it appeared as though Eyioma Uwazurike was earning himself considerably more snaps by the end of the season. A rookie could see a low snap share and take a year to develop in Denver.

1. Inside Linebacker

The last true inside linebacker the Broncos drafted was Justin Strnad in 2020, which can make it fairly obvious as to why this position group is so old. Alex Singleton doesn't seem likely to return to the Broncos as he enters free agency, giving the Broncos a chance to add to this spot. Only Dre Greenlaw is a returning inside backer for the Broncos next year, giving the Broncos a few roster spots to work with. Adding youth and speed to this group through the draft would be a wise decision.