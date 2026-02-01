New landing spot for John Franklin-Myers now painfully obvious for Broncos fans

The Denver Broncos are prepared to be aggressive in the 2026 offseason to address their roster needs as they pursue a 4th Super Bowl title, but they're also prepared to take on some rather substantial losses.

In particular, one player who might already have one foot out the door is starting defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, a trade acquisition during the 2024 NFL Draft from the Jets who has been nothing short of a gift from the football gods to the Broncos. During the last couple of seasons, "JFM" has been a staple for the Denver defensive line, racking up 14.5 total sacks along with 33 quarterback hits.

He's helped the Broncos set a franchise record for sacks in a season in back-to-back years, but the writing might be on the wall for him to leave as a free agent in March. If that's the case, there's now a new (and painfully obvious) potential destination.

Broncos DL John Franklin-Myers could follow Jim Leonhard to the Bills in NFL Free Agency

After seemingly interviewing with every team that had a head coach vacancy, the Denver Broncos have officially lost defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard to the Buffalo Bills, where he will now be the team's defensive coordinator.

What we know speaks the loudest in NFL Free Agency is money. The second-most important factor, for many players, is often prior connections to a coaching staff or front office. The ties that bind consistently come into play during the NFL offseason, and the connection between Leonhard and Franklin-Myers could lead to the Buffalo Bills not only stealing a coveted coach from the Broncos, but a stellar defensive presence.

The Broncos have been bracing for the loss of JFM since last offseason. They traded up in the 3rd round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select LSU defensive line prospect Sai'vion Jones, who was almost just a draft-and-stash for the team as a rookie (though he did make a few appearances).

The Broncos also still have Eyioma Uwazurike under contract for 2026 because his contract tolled while he was suspended during the 2023 season. Uwazurike has even gone on record as recently as early January as saying that if Franklin-Myers isn't in Denver, he feels ready to take on that role himself.

The Bills make a ton of sense for someone like John Franklin-Myers. The familiarity with Leonhard is a factor, but it's not just knowing someone that helps a first-year defensive coordinator. Having players who know your expectations, who know what type of defense you're trying to run, and are a fit schematically is a huge advantage.

Don't be surprised if Leonhard tries to lure multiple Broncos with him from the defensive side of the ball.