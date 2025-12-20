Denver Broncos address key roster needs in updated 2026 NFL mock draft

The Denver Broncos could have a ton of draft capital when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around, but I also do believe there is a chance that Denver trades some of their capital for a top-end offensive player. Since that is not a guarantee, we'll operate as if the Broncos take all of their picks into April's draft.

It's not the most talented draft, but there are some interesting prospects who could help Denver keep this Super Bowl window open for years to come, which is ultimately the goal here. Furthermore, the Broncos have their own first and second-round picks and also will no longer have Russell Wilson's contract on the books after 2025.

Everything is setting up for the 2026 offseason to be very active, fun, and aggressive. Let's see if this mock draft can keep the Denver Broncos atop the NFL.

Denver Broncos updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft

32. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

A strong route-runner and elite after the catch, KC Concepcion could be a fun and game-changing weapon on offense for the Denver Broncos, who figure to add someone to the WR room this offseason. They seemingly had interest in Stefon Diggs last offseason and had apparently called the Miami Dolphins on Jaylen Waddle. It would not surprise me if Denver also took to the NFL Draft to continue adding to this position.

64. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

The Denver Broncos have done a great job at keeping their DL stocked up with talent. I could see Denver going DL in the first round, but I would be surprised if that was the case. Denver grabs Christen Miller from Georgia in Round 2. He's a 6'4", 305-pound defensive tackle.

96. Whit Weeks, LB, LSU

Whit Weeks could be the missing piece in the Broncos' ILB room. Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are both free agents, and the linebacker room is a position where the Broncos simply have to begin building it up through the NFL Draft. Weeks is a logical top-100 selection for the Broncos.

107. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

It was flat-out malpractice by the Broncos' front office that they did not grab one of the many draftable tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft. They settled for a former basketball player in Caleb Lohner, who has been on the practice squad all year. Denver could dip into the free agency market again at the position and also grab a developmental prospect like Eli Stowers at pick 107.

132. Jaeden Roberts, OG, Alabama

The Broncos will eventually have to get some rookie contracts along the offensive line, so someone like Jaeden Roberts from Alabama could be stashed away for a few years with the potential to takeover as a starter along the iOL.

172. Tristan Leigh, OT, Clemson

Tristan Leigh from Clemson could have the honor of being the first offensive tackle the Denver Broncos draft since Garett Bolles back in 2017. Leigh has over 40 games of collegiate experience, good size, and is a legitimate long-term left tackle prospect.

246. Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

A wide reciver and running back, Adam Randall is a fun option for the Broncos at pick 246. He had 779 rushing yards and 246 receiving yards for Clemson in 2025.

253. CJ Fite, DT, Arizona State

CJ Fite is the Broncos' pick at 253 and could be a depth piece along the defensive line. Denver must continue adding to this unit with each NFL Draft, as that is how the unit can sustain being among the NFL's elite for years to come.

254. Anto Saka, EDGE, Northwestern

Denver finishes up this mock draft with Anto Saka, a pass-rusher from Northwestern.