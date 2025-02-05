The Denver Broncos are going to make some moves to free up some cap space. Which players have the highest cap hits on the roster? There seems to be a myth out there that the Denver Broncos are cap-strapped. It's simply not true. Not only does this team have cap space without making any contractual moves, but they are able to create tens of millions more quite easily.

I would anticipate that the team does free up a good bit of space this offseason to pursue some free agency signings. Denver may not be uber-aggressive in free agency this year, but there is every reason to make several signings of players that can immediately fill holes.

Let's check out the highest salary cap hits for the Broncos in 2025.

Denver Broncos biggest salary-cap hits in 2025 entering the offseason

5. Jonathon Cooper, EDGE - $11,345,000

Going from a seventh-round pick to a plus starter, Jonathon Cooper's story in the NFL is awesome, and he's a very good player. 'Coop' isn't elite off the edge, but in 2024, he did have 10.5 sacks, 58 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits.

And he's the third-best pass rusher on the team, which is insane. Cooper has started all 17 games in each of the last two seasons and is someone who is of great value to the Denver Broncos.

4. Ben Powers, OG - $17,425,000

Left guard Ben Powers has not missed a start for the Denver Broncos and has a cap hit north of $17 million in 2025. I do wonder if the Denver Broncos plan on doing something with his contract again, as this cap hit is quite high.

Powers is good, but I am not sure he is quite as good as the cap hit indicates. The Broncos have four major contracts along their offensive line, as Powers is joined by Garett Bolles, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey in having rich contracts.

3. Zach Allen, DE - $19,795,000

The third-highest cap hit on the Denver Broncos in 2025 belongs to Zach Allen, who is probably getting a contract extension with the Denver Broncos this offseason. I would guess quite strongly that Allen's near-$20 million cap hit in 2025 is not going to be this high when the season begins.

He cemented himself as one of the best defensive ends in all of football in 2024 and is only under contract for another year. The Broncos should extend Allen for another two or three years, and by doing so, they will lower his cap hit in 2025.

2. Courtland Sutton, WR - $20,200,000

Courtland Sutton could be another player who is due for a short-term contract extension. He had his second-career 1,000-yard season in 2024. However, Sutton is not a true no. 1 WR and is also turning 30 years old during the 2025 NFL Season. He is under contract through 2025, so in my opinion, any sort of extension for Sutton should not be for more than two seasons.

Getting a true "Z" wide receiver like Garrett Wilson or Emeka Egbuka is going to really make life a lot easier for Sutton, who has an affinity for the big catch but does have some brutal drops from time to time. Sutton has a cap hit just north of $20 million in 2025.

1. Mike McGlinchey, RT - $23,775,000

The highest cap hit on the Denver Broncos belongs to one of the highest-paid right tackles in the NFL. Mike McGlinchey was quite good for the Broncos in 2025, but he does have his downfalls from time to time. He's not always great in pass blocking, but the Broncos' OL as a whole was easily top-3 in 2024, and McGlinchey is a reason for that.

Beyond his on-field play, McGlinchey is as much of a leader as an NFL player can get and has played in some high-stakes games with his former team. His value is well-rounded, and he does form one of the NFL's best tackle duos alongside Garett Bolles.