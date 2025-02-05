The Denver Broncos are set up to have a prolific offseason if things go well. The ideal offseason includes these three moves. There are a ton of different ways the Denver Broncos can go about their 2025 NFL Offseason. The mock drafts are already frequent, and most of us are guilty of looking into the free agency pool.

The real work for teams really won't start until free agency begins in mid-March. Between now and then, NFL teams are likely writing up all the different moves they'd like to make via FA and potentially in trades.

The Broncos have hit on a rookie QB and have a cost-controlled passer for years to come. The window is all the way open for this team, and the ideal Broncos' offseason absolutely includes these three moves.

The ideal offseason for the Denver Broncos includes these three moves

Swinging a trade for Jets' WR Garrett Wilson

At the moment, there is no indication that Garrett Wilson is even available, but with his apparent unhappiness regarding the Jets always turning things over with the QB and head coach spots, there is a distinct possibility that he could want out of New York. He's a stud no. 1 WR and has put up 1,000-yard seasons each year of his career.

He is someone who can fit into the "Z" role at wide receiver for years to come and is going to form a complete room with Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. There really isn't a lot to dislike about a potential trade for Wilson. Yes, he will be expensive to extend, but that's just how it works with players of his caliber.

Former Broncos' executive Darren Mougey is now the GM in New York, so George Paton does have a direct and close line over to Mougey, which is great.

Coming away with Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland in the 2025 NFL Draft

After getting Garrett Wilson in a trade, the Denver Broncos can turn their attention to the insanely deep tight end class in the 2025 NFL Draft. The top two tight ends are Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren, who are both locks for the first round.

Warren seems to be the better prospect overall, but you cannot go wrong with Loveland, either. The point is; Denver needs to come away with one of these two players. Getting a high-end tight end in the NFL is not something that most teams can say, and it would simply do wonders for the offense.

The TE class in the NFL Draft is deep, so Denver could find someone in the second or third round, but why not shoot for the moon?

Signing ILB Zack Baun in free agency

A player that was drafted by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints, Zack Baun had a career year in 2024 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He's now among the best inside linebackers in the NFL, and being that Baun didn't hit his stride until year five, there is reason to believe that he is wanting to find the best, richest contract possible in free agency to maximize his NFL earnings.

I am sure the Eagles want him back, but money talks. If Baun is able to sniff the market, I can't imagine the Broncos aren't going to be aggressive to acquire his services. Denver has been missing a high-end inside linebacker in the middle of their defense for years now, and Zack Baun is precisely that.

What do you think; do these three moves have to happen for the Broncos to have an ideal offseason?