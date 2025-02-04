One mistake the Denver Broncos cannot afford to make this offseason

The Denver Broncos are approaching one of their biggest offseasons in team history, and they cannot afford to make this one huge mistake. Denver shocked the NFL world in 2024, went 10-7, and made the postseason. Some people thought this team was only going to win a handful of games, but here we are.

The Broncos might be a year early on this rebuild depending on who you ask, but they are now in a position to add as much talent as possible - they've got the cost-controlled QB on his rookie deal, ample cap space, and their own first and second-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. If they botch this offseason and do not bring in the right players, Denver may actually take a step back in 2025.

Fortunately, they are well-run from the top, down, so they should have a strong offseason. Now yes, it is impossible for any NFL team to fill every single need on the roster and field a perfect unit, but that doesn't mean the Denver Broncos can't trot out a high-end roster in 2025.

The Denver Broncos have to avoid making this huge mistake

Among all of the positions they can look to get better at, they simply have to avoid making at least one, huge mistake:



The Denver Broncos have to avoid not being aggressive at tight end this coming offseason.

They sat on their hands last offseason and let guys like Mike Gesicki and Jonnu Smith, free agents last year, sign with other AFC teams. Both Gesicki and Smith had prolific seasons with the Bengals and Dolphins in 2024.

I am not sure if the Denver Broncos were hoping that Lucas Krull or Greg Dulcich developed into something, but that simply didn't happen. Dulcich was so bad that Denver cut him during the 2024 NFL Season. Krull was also, for the most part, a total non-factor in 2024.

And it's clear that the best NFL offenses have competent and sometimes high-end play from their tight ends. Having a viable tight end that can block and catch passes is huge, and there really aren't many elite ones in the NFL.

Getting that type of player opens things up for the wide receiver room. It makes the RB room more efficient, and it gives Bo Nix a reliable weapon; he needs more of those, period. Yes, the Broncos do have other needs that need addressing, but my goodness, the tight end room is pretty much barren. It needs a total overhaul in the 2025 NFL Offseason.