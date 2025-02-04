The Denver Broncos may not be that far away from being a Super Bowl contender. Does this mock draft put them over the edge? For the first time since the 2015 NFL Season, the Broncos found themselves in the playoffs and with a double-digit winning season.

It was a huge step in the right direction for a franchise that had no direction until Sean Payton arrived. The Broncos now have to make the right moves to build around Bo Nix for the future - having a stud QB on his rookie deal is one of the biggest advantages in all of sports.

The Broncos are right on the cusp of turning into a great team, and this mock draft could potentially have them participating in Super Bowl week next season.

Broncos Mock Draft: Denver loads up to take part in Super Bowl week next year

20th Pick - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Derrick Harmon could fortify the interior defensive line for years to come. DJ Jones is a fine player, but he's a bit undersized and doesn't really offer much more than stopping the run. Getting a more complete and bigger player is the move here. The defensive tackle spot is absolutely in play for the Broncos at pick 20.

51st Pick - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

I almost didn't want to publish this mock draft because of this, but somehow, in the PFN Mock Draft Simulator, Colston Loveland fell all the way to pick 51, so we're rolling with it. Loveland is an extremely athletic tight end and an underrated blocker. He immediately gives this room a huge upgrade and should form an instant connection with Bo Nix. Loveland is absolutely someone who can be a part of the solution.

85th Pick - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

A big and tall wide receiver who can run routes and separate in a multitude of ways? Yes, please. Jayden Higgins would be a pretty slick fit in the Denver Broncos' offense, and coupled with guys like Courtland Sutton, Colston Loveland, and Devaughn Vele, the Broncos pass-catchers are tall to say the least.

121st Pick - Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

Another bigger player for the position, the Denver Broncos draft the tough-running Ollie Gordon at pick 121. Gordon might not be an every-down back, but he's simply a part of the equation in the backfield. I would not rule out the Broncos signing someone like Aaron Jones in free agency.

193rd Pick - Isas Waxter, CB, Villanova

The Broncos should keep adding young bodies into the secondary. The Broncos can save a few million by cutting Damarri Mathis this coming offseason, so they could try and see if Isas Waxter can step into his backup role in 2025 and beyond.

199th Pick - Seth McLaughlin, OC, Ohio State

An underrated addition who could end up being the long-term center option, the Denver Broncos select Seth McLaughlin from Ohio State. Denver is a sneaky team who could pursue a notable center upgrade this offseason in my opinion.

209th Pick - Joey Slackman, DT, Florida

To finish up this Broncos' mock draft, the team takes Joey Slackman, a defensive tackle from Florida.