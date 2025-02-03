Cleveland Browns' stud pass rusher Myles Garrett request a trade on Monday. The Broncos should hope that these three teams stay far away from him. It's very unlikely that the Denver Broncos would be able to make this move, and it might be even more unlikely that the Browns trade their franchise player.

However, from the Browns' perspective, this team needs to rebuild and get out from under the Deshaun Watson contract. Getting several draft picks likely in the first and second rounds for Garrett makes a ton of long-term success for this team. Many NFL teams are stubborn, so they may not see it this way.

If I was Browns' GM Andrew Berry, I am taking the biggest offer I can possibly get from Garrett. Let's highlight three teams the Broncos should hope do not trade for Myles Garrett.

3 teams the Denver Broncos should hope do not trade for Myles Garrett

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are probably going to move on from Joey Bosa in the offseason, and Khalil Mack is a free agent. LA is going to need some help along the defensive front, and an already-elite defense would enter into rare air with Myles Garrett, who is better than both Bosa and Mack, and does not have the injury history that Bosa does.

It would be a disastrous move. The Broncos and Chargers are both kind of in the same spot - both teams have recently reset with sure-thing head coaches and were Wild Card teams in 2024. It's clear that LA and Denver are 'good not great' teams at the moment, but a way for the Chargers to elevate into that great tier is to trade for Myles Garrett.

Washington Commanders

The Denver Broncos play the Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Season, fun fact. The Commanders and the Broncos both hit grand slams with their respective rookie quarterbacks in 2024. The Commanders won 14 games total in the 2024 NFL Season and made it to the NFC Championship Game.

This is already going to be a tough matchup for Denver, but can you imagine if the Commanders found a way to bring Myles Garrett into the mix? I would hate to say that any game on the Broncos' schedule is a guaranteed loss, but Myles Garrett on the Commanders might make it one...

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders already have Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins along their defensive line, and the Broncos will play the Raiders twice a year. Denver actually swept Las Vegas in 2024, and this was the first sweep of their division rival in a decade.

The Raiders also hired Pete Carroll to be their new head coach, so they are absolutely making some decent moves. While Vegas is still a couple of years away, getting Myles Garrett and plugging him into that defensive line would be nightmare fuel for even the stout Broncos' offensive line.

Vegas should keep their picks and angle toward finding a franchise QB, but you just never know. Myles Garrett on the Raiders would suck, if we are being honest.