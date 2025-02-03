Former QB Russell Wilson did the most predictable thing at the Pro Bowl

The Denver Broncos made the mistake of trading for Russell Wilson back in 2022, and he is still up to his usual antics even at the Pro Bowl Games. Russell Wilson was a Pro Bowl alternate, and to an extent, the Pro Bowl is a massive joke in that regard.

Some players get named to All-Pro teams but somehow do not make the Pro Bowl - it just does to show you how flawed the Pro Bowl voting is. Anyway, the veteran QB was bad in 2024 but managed to find himself at the Pro Bowl Games.

And during the flag football portion of the Pro Bowl Games, Russell Wilson did the most predictable thing ever:

He did what?

KaVontae Turpin the pass rush specialist 💪



📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/oqyRFHBIyC — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2025

Yes, that is Russell Wilson getting sacked at the Pro Bowl while playing flag football.

Ugh. I mean, are we even surprised? The Denver Broncos saw this 100 total times during his 30 games in Denver. Wilson was sacked over three times per game, and he has always been a quarterback who gets sacked a lot. He holds onto the ball for too long and has always been a slower processer.

It's just hilarious that of all places, the Pro Bowl, Russell Wilson is still embarrassing himself. The Pittsburgh Steelers took a chance on Russell Wilson in 2024 and planned on starting him in Week 1, but an injured calf paved the way for Justin Fields to get a handful of starts. Fields was then benched in favor of Wilson, and that first month was actually pretty successful.

But as we saw in 2023 with the Broncos during their win streak, the honeymoon does not last forever. Russell Wilson cannot play on time and can't consistently work the middle of the field, so at this point, all he offers is the 'moon ball' or a checkdown. For the Steelers, they were able to squeeze every bit of Wilson out for a few weeks. Pittsburgh ended up losing five games in a row to end their season.

And now they have a decision to make if they want to bring Wilson back in 2025. I think I do speak for much of the AFC when I say that I surely hope the Steelers decide to bring Wilson back. He's not a viable QB anymore and would only make the Pittsburgh Steelers worse. Russell Wilson getting sacked at the Pro Bowl Games is the most predictable thing ever.