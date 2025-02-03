3 intriguing players were named as trade targets for the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have a massive offseason ahead and could be in the market for some immediate upgrades on offense. A huge advantage that Denver has is they have hit on a rookie QB and now have him on his rookie deal for several years. They also went 10-7 and made the playoffs in 2024, so this team is now approaching a huge window.

One thing the Denver Broncos can do is swing a player trade or two for some immediate production, and this would be especially true on offense where Denver needs upgrades at running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Tight end and running back are probably the biggest roster needs for this team, and Bleacher Report did highlight a few players that might be on their trade radar:



TEs Evan Engram and Mark Andrews, and RB Travis Etienne. Here is what they had to say about this:

"The 2024 season was huge for the future of the Denver Broncos offense. Bo Nix did enough to show that he could be the long-term answer at quarterback, and Sean Payton's impact on the unit was clear to see. That being said, the focus for the offseason should be surrounding Nix with more talent to work with.



Javonte Williams is a free agent, and bringing him back shouldn't be a priority. Fixing the run game should be. Travis Etienne could be an interesting trade target in that regard. He hit a wall in Jacksonville last season, but he was highly productive in his first two seasons.



The other position the Jags could upgrade through a trade is tight end. The free-agent class isn't really strong, and a pass-catching tight end is one thing that could really add a new element to the offense. Calling the Ravens about Mark Andrews wouldn't be a bad idea, as they already have Isaiah Likely and stand to free up cap room by trading him. They could also make a similar call to Jacksonville about Evan Engram." BR NFL Scouting Department

The trade they proposed was a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for Evan Engram and a seventh-round pick. I do believe a fourth-rounder is too rich, but the idea here is right. The Broncos do need someone who can be a "big slot" at tight end. Evan Engram has been a high-volume player at tight end and could be a perfect fit in this room.

Mark Andrews is a more complete tight end and would probably make more sense for a few years, but the Ravens could be asking for a lot if they did indeed put him on the trade block. The last player they bring up here is Travis Etienne. He rushed for 558 yards and two touchdowns in 2024 on just 3.7 yards per carry.

He rushed for 1,125 yards and 1,008 yards in 2022 and 2023, averaging 5.1 and 3.8 yards per carry. Etienne would not be a huge upgrade, and might not move the needle all that much for the Broncos, but he has caught an average of 46 passes per year over a 17-game season.

I do believe there is a path to trade for Evan Engram and Travis Etienne in some sort of package deal. That may actually make some sense, as Etienne could be a strong RB2 option for the Denver Broncos. All of Engram, Etienne, and Andrews would be temporary solutions for the Denver Broncos, but they would give the team an immediate upgrade, which is the big goal here.