Broncos' mock drafts are increasingly zeroing in on this top tight end

It seems like as mock draft season gets more active, people are mocking the same player to the Denver Broncos over and over. The top needs for the Broncos in 2025 figure to be tight end, wide receiver, and running back, but defensive tackle, inside linebacker, and safety are all also needs as well.

The Broncos do have a good and underrated roster, but the team does need to invest substantial resources into the offense for the long-term. They now have a QB in Bo Nix who they can build around for the future, so they indeed should and will.

Well, as mock draft season gets underway, I am noticing a trend. The Broncos, in various mock drafts, are commonly being mocked Colston Loveland from Michigan at pick 20. All of the following mock drafts have the Broncos taking Loveland:



Lance Zierlein, NFL.com





Eric Edholm, NFL.com



Jeff Ratcliffe, ftnfantasy.com



Tankathon.com

It's becoming a trend, and with the possibility that Tyler Warren could be gone before the Broncos pick, Loveland might be the best move for them. I would also argue that tight end is a bigger need than wide receiver and running back. Heck, could the Broncos sign someone like Aaron Jones in free agency? Yes, they could, and it could give them flexibility in the NFL Draft.

The free agent market at tight end just isn't all that good, so Denver may be sold on a TE in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The way the momentum seems to be going seems to indicate to me that Colston Loveland and the Broncos is a match waiting to happen and a great fit.

Loveland will be just 21 years old at the time of the 2025 NFL Draft. He's 6'5" and 245 pounds, so the size is ideal. In 39 college games, he's caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's an exceptional athletic and also a willing blocker as well.

Adding a dynamic tight end like Colston Loveland into the offense could make life that much easier for Bo Nix, who was primarily throwing to Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull at the position in 2024. That just isn't good enough. At the least, the Broncos had a few serviceable running backs and wide receivers, but I don't believe they could stay the same for the tight end position.

It might only be a matter of time before Colston Loveland is a Denver Bronco.