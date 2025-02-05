The Denver Broncos have to bring in some players via free agency. Could they target two players on offense and two players on defense? This is a huge offseason for the Broncos, as they could ascend into contention if they bring in the right players and make the right moves in free agency.

The 2025 NFL Draft is also going to be a huge event for this team, and now that they have their QB on a rookie deal, the window is open. It's up to the team's front office to not mess this thing up. As we slowly but surely approach free agency. there are clearly multiple players on either side of the ball that do make some sense.

Let's dive into four total free agents the team should sign; two on offense and two on defense.

Two free agents on offense and defense the Broncos must sign in 2025

Aaron Jones, RB

In 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, veteran RB Aaron Jones rushed for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry. He is still an efficient runner even as he hits 30 years old and would be an immediate upgrade for a year.

Jones has four 1,000-yard seasons across his eight-year NFL career and has averaged 4.9 yards per carry across 114 regular season games. Jones has also added an average of 48 receptions across a 17-game season, so this is a true dual-threat running back that Sean Payton can use for a year or two.

Aaron Jones makes all the sense in the world for the Denver Broncos.

Mike Gesicki, TE

In 17 games in 2023, Mike Gesicki caught 65 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns. He is simply not someone who is going to be trusted to block - he can't, but inserting him into that big-slot role on offense would be a great move for the Broncos' offense.

He's also not missed a game since the 2020 NFL Season, so he's very reliable and is going to be able to catch 45-50 passes for the Broncos in 2025. I am not sure Mike Gesicki is going to cost a ton of money, either.

Camryn Bynum, S

Cam Bynum has not missed a start over the last three seasons and had three interceptions, 10 passes defended, and 96 total tackles in 2024 for the Vikings.

He also allowed a passer rating of 77.6, so he's good in coverage as well. The Broncos should not be afraid to throw even more free agency dollars into the safety room. PJ Locke III was not good in 2024, and the team did strike gold with Brandon Jones, their free agent safety from 2023.

Cam Bynum would be a huge signing for the Denver Broncos and would complete their secondary.

Jamien Sherwood, ILB

Jamien Sherwood was a full-time starter in 2024 and broke out in a huge way. He had three passes defended, two sacks, 158 total tackles, and 10 tackles for loss for the New York Jets. The interesting thing with Sherwood is that his defensive coordinator in 2024, Jeff Ulbrich, is now the defensive coordinator on the Atlanta Falcons.

So perhaps in the Falcons' quest to field a better defense, they bring along Sherwood? If not, the Denver Broncos make some sense. They need more impact players at ILB, and Sherwood could be that type of guy for the defense.