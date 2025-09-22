Denver Broncos' biggest positive from Week 3 is painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos lost in another brutal fashion in Week 3, but their biggest positive from the game is quite obvious. Despite the shaky start and a two-game losing streak, the Denver Broncos do have some positives.

It's hard to see how anything could be taken as a positive, and we are all guilty of thinking the sky is falling during games, but once the dust settles, there are things that the Broncos can take from this game and other bad losses and build from.

Their biggest positive from the disastrous Week 3 loss is quite obvious.

JK Dobbins has been very good for the Denver Broncos through three games in 2025

JK Dobbins has been a breath of fresh air for the Broncos in the backfield, as he's now rushed for 222 yards in three games. He's carried the ball 41 times and has averaged a healthy 5.4 yards per carry. Dobbins has also added one rushing touchdown in every game this season.

Currently, he's on pace for the following stat-line:



232 carries

1,258 yards (74 YPG)

17 rushing touchdowns

If JK Dobbins were to finish with this exact stat line, he'd be second all-time in Broncos' history with 17 rushing scores in a season, and he'd be eighth all-time in yards in a season as well. Simply put, this is what the Denver Broncos signed up for when they brought Dobbins on the team.

Sure, a lot could change between now and then, but the Broncos absolutely need to lean on their most consistent offensive playmaker a lot more. Yes, the injury concern is still there, but I don't believe he's even appeared on any injury report this offseason.

He's averaging over 10 carries per game and is simply doing his job at a high level. If the Broncos want to start stacking wins, JK Dobbins needs to keep being fed the ball, period.