The Denver Broncos could try and trade during the 2025 NFL Draft to maximize their draft picks. In this mock draft, they get a bit aggressive with this. George Paton is someone who has a long history of being a huge fan of his draft picks, so if anything, the Broncos might be able to trade down in the NFL Draft to acquire more picks.

More picks equals more darts, and more darts equals a better chance to throw a bullseye. I would probably be a bit shocked if Denver did zero trading during the 2025 NFL Draft. Could they try to get a bit aggressive and perhaps trade both up and down?

Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Aggressive trading edition

23rd Pick (via GB) - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Denver starts off this mock draft by trading down three picks with the Green Bay Packers to land Emeka Egbuka, the do-it-all wide receiver from Ohio State. In my opinion, Egbuka fits the Broncos offense quite well and would be a Day 1 contributor on offense.

Heck, he could be the lone missing piece at the wide receiver position.

30th Pick (via TB and BUF) - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

So what happened here was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquired picks 30, 56, and 132 from the Buffalo Bills for pick 30. The Denver Broncos then traded up from their 51st pick to pick 30. The pick originally belonged to the Bills, was sent to Tampa, and was then sent back to Denver for Omarion Hampton, the running back from North Carolina.

He can do it all at RB and would be the clear-cut RB1 for this team for years to come.

54th Pick (via GB) - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

The 54th pick is the pick they acquired from the Packers to move down a few slots. And being that they traded up from pick 51, that pick is gone and turned into the 30th selection. Denver uses their newly-acquired second-round pick on JT Tuimoloau from Ohio State.

Bolstering the defensive front is a wise idea in today's NFL. Denver led the NFL in sacks in 2024 - why can't they do it again in 2025?

122. Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson

Getting a tight end prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft is a must. They take Jake Briningstool from Clemson and insert him into the room with Adam Trautman and Evan Engram. Denver has to still find a prospect for the long-term, as Engram is not a true in-line tight end and is only here on a two-year deal.

191. Jake Majors, OC, Texas

Jake Majors could compete with Luke Wattenberg for the starting center job. The Broncos were not going to spend big-money at center this offseason given how much they already have tied up along the offensive line, so their best bet at improving at the position is to target a rookie prospect.

197. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Kentucky

Jamon Dumas-Johnson is a linebacker from Kentucky who the Denver Broncos take with their second sixth-round pick. With the team having already signed Dre Greenlaw, they seek to get a bit more aggressive in trying to improve their ILB room for years to come.

208. Tim Smith, DT, Alabama

Finishing up this Broncos mock draft, the Denver Broncos take Tim Smith from Alabama to bolster their defensive front one last time.