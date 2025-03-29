The Denver Broncos might just have one of the best defenses in the entire NFL. Let's dive into how the ideal starting defense would look in 2025. Signing players like Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga in free agency proves that this team is flat-out serious about winning in 2024.

The Broncos will surely continue to try and add notable players in the 2025 NFL Draft and even in the free agency waves following the draft. Denver shocked the NFL world in 2024, going 10-7 and making the postseason when many people thought this team would win four games.

On the cusp of contention, let's dive into how the ideal starting defense could look in 2025.

Here is the ideal starting defense for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season

Defensive Line: Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers

Getting a new deal in free agency, DJ Jones is back with the team, but both Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers are in the last year of their deals. It would floor me if Allen did not get an extension, and I could see JFM getting one as well. This was one of the best iDLs in the NFL last year.

Inside Linebackers: Dre Greenlaw, Ja'Whaun Bentley

Long-time Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley was just released by the team, and while you may not be super familiar with this player, he is a very good linebacker and is now free to sign with whatever team is out there. The Denver Broncos should absolutely call Bentley up. He is a few years younger and frankly better than Alex Singleton.

From 2021-2023 with the Patriots, Bentley played in 49 games, racking up one interception, seven passes defended, four forced fumbles, 8.5 sacks, 348 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 23 QB hits.

Bentley is all over the field and would be an extremely fun and low-key new addition to the Denver Broncos defense in their effort to bring more production from the ILB room.

Outside Linebackers: Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper

Both Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper had career seasons in 2024. Ideally, Bonitto gets his long-term deal this offseason and Denver locks both of their stud pass rushers up for years to come.

Safety: Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones

A huge addition in free agency, Talanoa Hufanga is a high-end safety when healthy and will be starting alongside Brandon Jones on the backend of the Broncos defense. This may already be the best safety tandem in the NFL as we progress through the 2025 NFL Season.

Cornerback: Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss

People need to calm down about Riley Moss - he was quite good in 2024 and is going to be just fine in 2025. Moss may not be a high-end starter, but he is again going to start opposite Patrick Surtain II in 2025 unless something major happens.

Riley Moss truly does have one of the toughest jobs in the NFL, as he plays opposite the best defensive back in the league. A lot of passes are going to be thrown his way, which really should only make him a better player.

Other Key Players: Malcolm Roach, Drew Sanders, Jonah Elliss, Ja'Quan McMillian, PJ Locke III

We saw most of these players get significant snaps in 2024, and while they all have some degree of talent, most are best in backup, rotational roles. I do believe we could see a new, notable face along the defensive line coming from the 2025 NFL Draft, but I would be shocked if all of Malcolm Roach, Drew Sanders, Jonah Elliss, Ja'Quan McMillian, and PJ Locke III were not on the roster at this point as we progress closer to the start of the 2025 NFL Season.