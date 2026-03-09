Connections could push Broncos toward targeting these players in free agency

On Monday, March 9th, the NFL's legal tampering period begins, which means that teams can start making negotiations with agents of players set to become free agents once the new league year begins (Wednesday, March 11). The Denver Broncos, along with 31 other teams, will be able to draft up contracts for players, and those contracts can become official on the 11th.

Speaking of free agents, there are multiple players that will hit the market at positions of need with different connections to the Broncos, their coaches, executives, and even players on the roster, which could make a potential signing easier.

Let's look at some free agents that have ties to the Broncos and could make sense as 2026 offseason additions.

Free agents at positions of need with connections to the Denver Broncos

1. Kaden Elliss, Inside Linebacker:

The top name on this list is Falcons inside linebacker Kaden Elliss. This is a great year to need players at this position, as thefree agent class is loaded. The Broncos re-signed Justin Strnad on Sunday, not letting him hit the open market. Still, they must add to the position. Alex Singleton is getting older and is set to become a free agent, while Dre Greenlaw has missed time recently due to injuries and suspension.

Not only is Elliss the oldest brother of Broncos' edge rusher Jonah Elliss, but he is a former Sean Payton draft pick, back in his New Orleans Saints' days. Specifically, Payton selected Elliss with the 244th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Other free agents at positions of need with ties to Payton include linebackers Demario Davis and Alex Anzalone, tight endTaysom Hill, and defensive end Cameron Jordan.

2. Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver:

Stefon Diggs was close to signing with the Broncos in the 2025 free agency. Wide receiver is a position of need for Denver. In my opinion, you have to give Bo Nix as many weapons as possible. Diggs might not be the best option due to his character, but he still produced big yardage for the Super Bowl LX runner-up, the New England Patriots.

Diggs was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings back in 2015, when Broncos' General Manager George Paton was an assistant General Manager there. A connection exists between Diggs and Denver.

Other free agents at positions of need with connections to Paton include tight endTyler Conklin, running back Alexander Mattison, and safety Harrison Smith.

3. Isaiah Simmons, Inside Linebacker/hybrid safety:

Isaiah Simmons is a player who, coming out of college, was seen as a generational talent. His career in the NFL has had ups and downs, but he has had recent flashes. He is an interesting player for the Broncos to target in this upcoming free agency as a backup. He has seen action at linebacker and at safety, also at special teams, which makes him an interesting option, especially if PJ Locke III does not return.

Simmons was drafted by Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph back in 2019, when he was the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals.

4. Daniel Bellinger, Tight End:

Denver needs a tight end, since Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, and Lucas Krull are all set to become unrestricted free agents. Leaving Evan Engram and Caleb Lohner as the only players under contract at the position. I would expect the Broncos to target tight ends with bigger names, such as Cade Otton, but New York Giants' Daniel Bellinger might have a fit. He could be a better and younger option over the veteran Trautman.

Bellinger was drafted by the Giants when Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb played for them back in 2022. Other free agents with connections to Webb include offensive lineman Evan Neal, safety Dane Belton, wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson.

5. Calais Campbell, Defensive Lineman:

Last but not least, veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Given how the Broncos' roster is built, you'd typically avoid older players, but Campbell defies that trend. He is an experienced veteran at a highly important position in today's NFL. Campbell has played solid snaps in recent seasons and could serve as a mentor to younger players as they grow and develop into future franchise starters.

Campbell was born and raised in Denver, which gives the connection to the team. Why not a career finale in the team from his hometown?